News : Companies
ERI :'s John Shegerian Featured on ‘1st Talk Compliance' Podcast

04/15/2020 | 02:14pm EDT

John Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, is a featured guest on the current episode of ‘First Talk Compliance,’ a podcast that covers meaningful trends and advice for professionals in the healthcare space.

First Talk Compliance, hosted by Catherine Short and produced by 1st Healthcare Compliance, is broadcast nationally on Healthcare Now Radio and is also a featured podcast. Each episode of the 30-minute program has Short in discussion with leading experts about the hottest topics, pain points and learning opportunities related to healthcare compliance management in America.

The latest episode, featuring Shegerian, is titled “Hardware Hacking: The Overlooked CyberCrime… Is Your Data Safe?” Short interviews Shegerian about how the healthcare sector faces a huge obstacle in the form of digital privacy. In the discussion, Shegerian explains how things have changed in terms of data contained on end-of-life devices and what can and should be done about it. He also warns about the data that is still stored on devices even after those devices have been “wiped,” and the kinds of devices that store data, and explores how responsible data protection and sustainability need not be mutually exclusive.

“It was an honor to talk with Catherine and be featured on the excellent and informative show, 1st Talk Compliance, sharing information on one of the most critical and pressing issues in the health industry today – the hardware hacking of private data,” said Shegerian. “As we as a society navigate through the current COVID-13 crisis, protection of privacy in the healthcare sector has become a greater issue than ever before. It is important that we share vital best practices for protecting digital privacy and security with the health IT community and beyond.”

No stranger to the world of podcasts, Shegerian is also the host of IMPACT! with John Shegerian, which explores current topics, advice, information and solutions straight from business’ and non-profits’ greatest innovators, disruptors and experts.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.


