ERI :'s John Shegerian Points to Hardware Hacking as Reason for Cyber Insurance Boom

Citing a recent “All Things Considered” story broadcast by NPR
detailing a dramatic surge in cyber insurance policies for businesses,
John Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI,
the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset
disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction
company, has called the situation a “natural and responsible reaction to
the rapidly growing threat of hacking and data mining.”
The NPR story claimed that US insurance companies are currently writing
more than 1000 cyber insurance policies each day. Hack victims and
experts interviewed for the story focused on online cyber attacks and
the need for changed behavior. Shegerian agrees with the sentiment,
adding that an additional area that is equally dangerous and often
overlooked is the hacking of hardware and devices. To fully combat the
threat of a breach, he argues, it has become urgently important to
account for data on discarded hardware as well.
“When a device is responsibly recycled here in the US, part of that
process should always include complete, physical data destruction,” said
Shegerian. “Guaranteed data destruction is key. Some companies believe
their data is being wiped when they drop devices off for recycling and
that is not always the case. Also, unethical and illegal shipping of
e-waste abroad has become an additional layer to the hardware security
issue because it leads to the wholesale liquidation of the privacy of
the corporations and individuals of the United States. Recycling these
devices is important, but it must be done the right way.”
Shegerian noted that ERI currently provides the only nationwide solution
certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data
security oversight organizations offering guaranteed data destruction
for consumer electronics devices, e-waste, and hardware.
ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset
disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction
company in the United States. ERI is certified
at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security
oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every
type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI
has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic
waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code
in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people
and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling
and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005668/en/