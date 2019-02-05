ERI :'s John Shegerian Points to Pentagon Report of Cybersecurity Deficiencies in US Military and Government Agencies as Warning that ‘Nobody is Safe'

Citing a recent Vice
article reporting on cybersecurity deficiencies at the US military
level, John Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI,
the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset
disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction
company, has claimed that individuals, businesses, government agencies
and even our national security is at an escalated level of risk.
The Vice feature, titled “The American Military Sucks at Cybersecurity,”
reported on the Pentagon's Inspector General’s recent investigations
into the American military’s cybersecurity efforts over the previous
year. In its report, the Inspector General revealed that “…as of
September 30, 2018, there were 266 open cybersecurity-related
recommendations, dating as far back as 2008.” Previously, the IG had
recommended the Pentagon take 159 different steps to improve
cybersecurity, but only 19 of the steps have been accomplished to date.
In the report, cybersecurity issues affected all branches of the
military, including one incident where in a server site connected to
America’s ballistic missile defense systems, inspectors “found an
unlocked server rack despite a posted sign on the rack stating that the
server door must remain locked at all times.” At the same site, it was
discovered that officials weren’t encrypting data transferred from
computers via USB sticks and removable hard drives. The Pentagon
reported that in one portion of its investigation, appropriate
encryption was applied to “…less than one percent of Controlled
Unclassified Information stored on removable media.”
Shegerian noted that the Pentagon’s report on such deficiencies across
US military agencies and their contractors has unveiled an urgent need
for new systems and protocols to be put in place, and that in today’s
climate, where anyone is at risk for an invasion of private data and
information, the military and government agencies have new levels of
standards that must be adopted and observed.
One way to combat hacking and risks even at the highest level, Shegerian
said, is the crucial but too often overlooked practice of accounting for
data on discarded hardware as well as cyberspace data protections.
“As our military and government experts at the top level scramble to
find new ways to protect data from cyber invasions, it is also vital
that they also focus on protecting our hardware, which often contains
the most sensitive information of all,” said Shegerian. “When a device
is responsibly recycled here in the US, part of that process should
always include complete, physical data destruction. Some contractors and
government agencies may believe their data is being wiped when they drop
devices off for recycling and that is not always the case. Also,
unethical and illegal shipping of e-waste abroad has become an
additional layer to the hardware security issue because it leads to the
wholesale liquidation of our national security and the privacy of the
corporations and individuals of the United States. Recycling these
devices is important, but it must be done the right way.”
Shegerian added that mining of data on discarded devices is a huge and
unchecked part of the data theft problem in general – be the content
from military, government agencies, businesses or even individuals in
their homes.
Shegerian also noted that ERI currently provides the only tri-certified
(R2 and e-stewards certified as well as NAID AAA certified at the
highest level of data destruction) nationwide solution offering 100
percent guaranteed data destruction for electronics devices, e-waste,
and hardware.
ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset
disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction
company in the United States. ERI is certified
at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security
oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every
type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI
has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic
waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code
in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people
and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling
and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.
