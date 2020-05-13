Log in
ERI :'s John Shegerian Presents Waste360 Webinar on the Effects of Coronavirus on Electronic Recycling and Cybersecurity

05/13/2020 | 02:09pm EDT

John Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, presented a webinar with Waste360 titled: “Recycling Electronics: Protecting Your Privacy During a Crisis & Beyond.”

The webinar, which details new challenges in the management of e-waste and data security in the age of COVID-19, premiered last week and is now available for viewing on the Waste360 website, here: https://www.waste360.com/waste360-white-papers-and-webinars.

Anyone can view the webinar by registering with Waste360, which will unlock the webinar portal where all Waste360 webinars are free and accessible.

As millions find themselves working from home for the first time, private data is being placed onto hardware at astronomical rates. Often, home-based or portable equipment is being used to store sensitive and private data.

In the webinar, Shegerian also discusses how the electronic recycling industry is at a crossroads of dual responsibility – keeping toxins out of landfills while responsibly and efficiently achieving data protection and/or destruction.

“It was an honor to once again work with our friends at Waste360 and be able to share information on some of the most critical and pressing issues in the world today – including the hardware hacking of private data,” said Shegerian. “As society navigates through the current COVID-13 crisis, it is important that we share vital best practices for protecting digital privacy.”

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.


© Business Wire 2020
