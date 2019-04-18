ERMProtect Cybersecurity Solutions Launches New Security Awareness Training Content

ERMProtect, a leading cybersecurity firm, today launched new educational
games that show employees how to work safely online so they minimize the
risk of triggering an organizational data breach.
The new offerings expand the company’s expansive line up of animated
chalkboard videos, digital games, cyber dictionaries, phishing tests and
quizzes that train employees to recognize hacker lures, so they are less
likely to compromise sensitive data.
“Spot the Phish” shows employees emails, on-line advertisements,
sign-in links and other common Internet content. Employees must decide
if they are real or phony. They receive detailed feedback on why their
answers are right or wrong. The games teach employees to spot fake
government emails, malicious ad solicitations, business compromise
emails and dozens of other common scams targeted at them every day.
“Count the Phish” displays similar materials, each with multiple (up
to 10) phishing lures hidden within each. Employees are challenged to
spot and correctly count the number of phishing attacks. These
challenges teach employees the many ways information assets can be
compromised.
This content set is available as a free resource on the ERMProtect
website and social media channels.
“The games give organizations yet another pathway to teach employees how
to protect an organization’s sensitive information and comply with data
laws and standards,” said ERMProtect President Silka Gonzalez. “The goal
is to help companies address the human vulnerabilities impacting
information security.”
Gonzalez noted that some of the world’s biggest brands have suffered
historic data breaches because a single employee accidentally exposed an
organization’s sensitive data. “Some of these organizations had the most
sophisticated technical defenses in the world, yet they failed to
address the human factor in cybersecurity by offering security awareness
training," Gonzalez said.
ERMProtect’s full content library of 100+ modules is available on the
company’s intuitive, easy-to-use e-learning platform. The platform
measures the level of security awareness training in an organization on
Day 1, then tracks individual progress over time to ensure comprehension
and demonstrate ROI. The training, written by security experts in the
field fighting known and emerging threats, is continuously updated.
Modules typically last no more than five minutes, so users stay engaged
and can get back to work quickly.
All content is available in English and Spanish. Clients with their own
learning management systems can license the content. Sample course
topics include new employee training, email security, password security,
social media security, smartphone security, social engineering,
ransomware, vishing, IoT, clean desk and insider threat. Topics also
include regulatory compliance such as NIST, GLBA, HIPAA, PCI, PHI and
GDPR.
About ERM Protect
ERMProtect, founded in 1998, offers solutions to address both the
technical and human vulnerabilities that lead to data breaches. Our IT
security services include policy development, compliance assessments, IT
security implementation and remediation, digital forensics, and security
awareness training. This across-the-spectrum and long-standing
experience in the security sector enables us to serve as a full partner
in our clients’ IT security.
