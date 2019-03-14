ERMProtect : Launches Free “Live Hack” Video Series to Educate Public about Cyber Safety

ERMProtect, a leading cybersecurity firm, today released the first in a
series of free videos to educate the public about cyber safety. The
video series, “Live Hack,” features an ERMProtect cyber expert hacking a
colleague and then providing prevention tips.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005153/en/
The videos are available free of charge on the company’s social media
channels and website at www.ermprotect.com.
The video released today shows how hackers mimic the wireless access
points of legitimate businesses to fool people into connecting. Hackers
then pirate sensitive data from the unsuspecting victim’s computer.
This scam, known as “Evil Twin,” is easily avoided if users know a few
basic tips about how to protect themselves.
Silka Gonzalez, president of ERMProtect, said organizations can better
protect themselves from data breaches by training employees how to
recognize hacker lures. The free “Live Hack” series supplements
ERMProtect’s paid subscription library of 100+ security awareness
modules, she said.
“Human vulnerabilities, more than technical ones, frequently open the
door to extremely damaging breaches,” she said. “By training employees
to work safely online, organizations can better protect themselves.”
ERMProtect offers subscription-based security awareness training on an
easy-to-use e-learning platform. The company’s 100+ animated videos,
games, cyber dictionaries and lecture-style courses create a cyber-aware
culture at organizations to lower the risk of attacks. All courses are
available in English and Spanish.
ERMProtect was recently recognized by Gartner (NYSE: IT) as a “Vendor of
Note” for its suite of computer-based Security Awareness Training.
Gartner, the world’s foremost IT research and advisory firm, said in a
November 2018 report that risk management leaders “must invest in tools
that increase awareness and influence behavior” since cybercriminals
know how to exploit human behaviors.
To view Live Hack, go to www.ermprotect.com/blog/would-you-connect-to-the-evil-twin/
To see a sample of ERMProtect training, go to www.ermprotect.com/security-awareness-training/
About ERMProtect
Founded in 1998, ERMProtect is a leading Information Security & Training
Company that helps businesses improve their security posture and comply
with regulations governing sensitive data. Services include Information
Security strategy, cybersecurity assessments, remediation solutions and
digital forensics. Our proprietary ERMProtect™ training modules teach
employees how to identify when they are being targeted by hackers, so
they become part of a company’s cybersecurity defense.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005153/en/