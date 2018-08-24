Log in
EROAD : Growth in exports to the US acknowledged

0
08/24/2018

20 August Auckland Electronic transport services company EROAD has won Exporter of the Year to the USA in the $1 million to $10 million category at the AmCham DHL Express Success & Innovation Awards.

The awards, established by the American Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand (AmCham), recognise achievement in trade and investment between the two countries.

EROAD chief executive Steven Newman said the company was delighted to receive the award and looked forward to building stronger ties with the USA as it developed its business there, as well as in New Zealand and Australia.

'We are at the start of what is a very significant opportunity in the USA,' he said. 'We've created a strong platform with excellent customer support and feedback and recognition that our products and services are market leading.'

EROAD sells services to road transport fleets in the USA from its base in Portland, Oregon. These include Electronic Logging Device (ELD) services, electronic Weight Mile Tax (eWMT) services, as well as other compliance and fleet tracking services. EROAD manufacturers and exports eHubos (electronic hubodometers), EROAD's in-vehicle device, to support these services to trucks and light vehicles.

In its FY18 financial year, EROAD grew sales in the USA by 191% as customers across the country responded to its ELD service, and customers having to pay WMT in Oregon opted to pay their road tax electronically using EROAD's Ehubo and its payment platform on Depot.

Mr Newman said that EROAD was investing to establish a market-leading business in the USA, utilising its global technology platform, and was committed to helping customers navigate the rapidly-changing environment in surface transportation.

Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand, Mike Hearn, said AmCham was pleased to acknowledge EROAD as winner of the award.

'EROAD is an example of New Zealand's success in new technology that is attracting growing attention in the USA. This brings benefits both for EROAD's customers in the USA, and our transportation sector, as well as for New Zealand's technology sector and export receipts,' he said.

'We look forward to EROAD strengthening its NZ-USA links as it develops its business in the future.'

For further information contact:
Steven Newman
Chief Executive Officer
EROAD Limited
DDI: 09 927 4713
Email: steven.newman@eroad.com

Disclaimer

EROAD Limited published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 04:01:03 UTC
