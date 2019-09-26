EROAD : North American growth trajectory

Market Release

EROAD continues to make headway in North America, attracting customers across all contiguous states. North America is now a developed market for EROAD, with this market alone now having equalled EROAD's size in New Zealand when it listed on the NZX in August 2014.

Following EROAD's signing on 1 March 2019 of its largest North American customer (c 5,500 units), the strong growth trajectory continues as it announces today that an agreement was signed in June 2019 with a new large enterprise customer. This new customer is a key national supplier to the United States Postal Service.

EROAD's investment in scalable systems and processes enabled installation of over 90% of the contracted units (totalling c 1,650) within 8 weeks.

Whilst EROAD's new customer has requested anonymity for commercial reasons, the decision to switch telematics services to a new provider was based on a combination of the accuracy and reliability of the EROAD system along with its driver friendly interface.

Norm Ellis, North American President for EROAD, expressed 'This is a business with an outstanding record of performance, and we're delighted that they chose EROAD'.

Steven Newman CEO of EROAD said 'EROAD has built a solid platform for scalable growth across our markets and continues to attract customers with vehicle fleets both large and small.'

About EROAD

EROAD believes every community deserves safer roads that can be sustainably funded. This is why EROAD develops technology solutions (products and services) that manage vehicle fleets, support regulatory compliance, improve driver safety and reduce the costs associated with driving. EROAD also provides valuable insights and data analytics to universities, government agencies and others who research, trial and evaluate future transport networks. This data enables those who use the roads to influence the design, management and funding of future transport networks.

EROAD launched with the purpose of modernizing New Zealand's paper-based road user charging system. By 2009 EROAD had introduced the world's first nationwide electronic road user charging system and now around 46% of collected heavy vehicle road user charges in New Zealand are being collected using EROAD technology. By March 2019, this had delivered NZ$2.5B to NZTA for the sustainability of the NZ transport network. In the USA EROAD introduced the first electronic Weight Mile Tax service (2014) and the first independently verified Electronic Logging Device service (2017).

EROAD (ERD) is listed on the NZX, employs over 250 staff located across NZ, Australia and North America.

