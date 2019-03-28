EROAD : announces Board changes

Susan Paterson to join EROAD Board

Susan Paterson has been appointed to the Board as a non-executive director. Ms Paterson will also chair the Finance, Risk and Audit Committee.

Ms Paterson is a professional director with broad experience of over 20 years across both public and private boards. She is an appointed Officer of New Zealand Order of Merit (services to governance), gained her MBA from London Business School and her BPharm from the University of Otago.

Ms Paterson currently chairs Steel and Tube Holdings and IT consultancy Theta Systems and is a member of the boards of the Electricity Authority, Arvida Group, Goodman New Zealand, Les Mills Holdings, and Sky Network Television.

Her past directorships include Transpower New Zealand, Housing New Zealand, Ports of Auckland, St Cuthbert's College, the NZ Eco Labelling Trust, and she was a strategy consultant for the Boston based Index Group across Europe and the USA.

'We are thoroughly delighted Susan agreed to join us' said Graham Stuart EROAD chairman. 'Her strong governance and global experience will be extremely valuable as the momentum of EROAD continues in our offshore markets'.

Ms Paterson will join the EROAD Board as an independent director effective immediately. The Board has determined that Ms Paterson is an independent director for the purposes of the NZX Listing Rules.

Gregg Dal Ponte stepping down from EROAD Board

Gregg Dal Ponte has announced his intention to step down as the North American independent director on the Board and member of the Remuneration, Talent and Nomination Committee.

Mr Dal Ponte joined the Board in July 2016. His experience in regulatory compliance and professional networks gained working in the Oregon Department of Transport and with the Oregon Trucking Association ensured valuable guidance to EROAD during the expansion into North America.

EROAD chairman Graham Stuart said 'Gregg has been an invaluable source of information, and our sincere thanks for his measured guidance during his tenure. He helped steer our expansion in North America as well as our investment in talent that will drive a profitable future.' Mr Stuart confirmed that the Board will be looking to appoint a suitably qualified North American based director. Mr Dal Ponte will leave the EROAD Board on 30 April 2019.

About EROAD

EROAD believes every community deserves safer roads that can be sustainably funded. This is why EROAD develops technology solutions (products and services) that manage vehicle fleets, support regulatory compliance, improve driver safety and reduce the costs associated with driving. EROAD also provides valuable data analytics to universities, government agencies and others who research, trial and evaluate future transport networks. This data enables those who use the roads to influence the design, management and funding of future transport networks.

EROAD launched with the purpose of modernizing New Zealand's paper-based road user charging system. By 2009 EROAD had introduced the world's first nationwide electronic road user charging system and now around 80% of the electronically collected heavy vehicle road user charges in New Zealand are being collected using EROAD technology. By December 2018, this had delivered NZ$2.3B to NZTA for the sustainability of the NZ transport network. In the USA EROAD introduced the first electronic Weight Mile Tax service (2014) and the first independently verified Electronic Logging Device service (2017).

In 2018 EROAD received the Brake Fleet Safety Award acknowledging EROAD's positive impact in creating safer drivers, vehicles and roads. EROAD products and services have received multiple awards and the company appears in the Deloitte Fast 50 Master of Growth, Asia Pacific.

EROAD (ERD) is listed on the NZX, employs almost 300 staff located across NZ, Australia and North America.

