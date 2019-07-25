Log in
EROS BUD FDX LB: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

07/25/2019 | 09:31am EDT

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019
Class Period: July 28, 2017 and June 5, 2019

Get additional information about EROS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/eros-international-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE: BUD)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019
Class Period: March 1, 2018 and October 24, 2018

Get additional information about BUD: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/anheuser-busch-inbev-sa-nv-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019
Class Period: September 19, 2017 and December 18, 2018

Get additional information about FDX: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/fedex-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019
Class Period: May 31, 2018 and November 19, 2018

Get additional information about LB: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/l-brands-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
