News : Companies
ERP Software Procurement Industry Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2019-2024 by SpendEdge

09/07/2020 | 09:31am EDT

The ERP Software Procurement Industry market size is expected to grow over USD 20 billion at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.0% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200907005257/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global ERP Software Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

The implementation of ERP software is becoming a necessity across the BFSI, IT, manufacturing, and automotive sectors who deal with multiple service providers that results in the generation of a huge number of invoices on a monthly basis.

This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request free sample pages

Top Spending Regions in the ERP Software Procurement Industry Market:

According to the spend share and forecasts, North America and APAC will be the leading regions in the ERP Software Procurement Industry market.

  • North America
  • APAC

To know more about these regions and their influence in on the ERP Software Procurement Industry market Request free demo

Insights that drive the Supply chain market of ERP Software Procurement Industry Market:

  • ERP software suppliers are increasingly involving in M&A activities to improve their technological capabilities
  • The global ERP software market is moderately fragmented with multiple regional and global suppliers who are offering similar ERP software solutions to end-users.

Some of the top ERP Software Procurement Industry suppliers listed in this report:

This ERP Software Procurement Industry procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Oracle Corp.
  • SAP SE
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Infor Inc.
  • SYSPRO Proprietary Ltd.
  • Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Reason to download the free sample of this report:

  • To have a better grasp over the market dynamics
  • Understand the key market trends
  • Better supplier understanding and have an edge over the negotiation
  • Know what are the factors that influence the demand-supply shifts
  • Help you interpret and use the best procurement practices in this market
  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment, Contact Us.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo


© Business Wire 2020
