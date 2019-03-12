ERS Genomics Provides Comment on Issuance of University of California CRISPR/Cas9 Patent Including Uses of CRISPR ‘in a cell'

ERS Genomics Limited, which was formed to provide broad access to the
foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property co-owned by Dr.
Emmanuelle Charpentier, announced today that the U.S. Patent and
Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a new patent to Dr. Emmanuelle
Charpentier, together with The Regents of the University of California
and University of Vienna (collectively, UC). U.S. Patent No. 10,227,611
specifically includes uses of single guide RNA formats of the
CRISPR/Cas9 technology ‘in a cell’. In a cell specifically includes any
cell type, including animal, plant and human cells. ERS Genomics is an
exclusive licensee of certain rights in the UC patents from Dr.
Charpentier.
Eric Rhodes, CEO of ERS Genomics, said: “We are pleased that the
seminal contribution of Dr. Charpentier and her colleagues to
CRISPR/Cas9 technology continues to be recognized by patent offices in
the United States and around the world.”
UC already has two granted patents relating to CRISPR/Cas9 in the U.S.,
with a fourth expected to grant soon.
For additional information please visit www.ersgenomics.com
About ERS Genomics www.ersgenomics.com
ERS Genomics is a biotechnology company based in Dublin, Ireland. The
company was formed to provide broad access to the foundational
CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property held by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier.
Non-exclusive licenses are available for research and sale of products
and services across multiple fields including: research tools, kits,
reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; cell
lines for discovery and screening of novel drug candidates; GMP
production of healthcare products; companion animal and livestock
health; production of industrial materials such as enzymes, biofuels and
chemicals; and synthetic biology. For additional information please
www.ersgenomics.com
