ERS Genomics Provides Comment on Issuance of University of California CRISPR/Cas9 Patent Including Uses of CRISPR ‘in a cell'

03/12/2019 | 05:09am EDT

U.S. Patent No. 10,227,611 issued to Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, University of California and University of Vienna

ERS Genomics Limited, which was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property co-owned by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a new patent to Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, together with The Regents of the University of California and University of Vienna (collectively, UC). U.S. Patent No. 10,227,611 specifically includes uses of single guide RNA formats of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology ‘in a cell’. In a cell specifically includes any cell type, including animal, plant and human cells. ERS Genomics is an exclusive licensee of certain rights in the UC patents from Dr. Charpentier.

Eric Rhodes, CEO of ERS Genomics, said: “We are pleased that the seminal contribution of Dr. Charpentier and her colleagues to CRISPR/Cas9 technology continues to be recognized by patent offices in the United States and around the world.”

UC already has two granted patents relating to CRISPR/Cas9 in the U.S., with a fourth expected to grant soon.

For additional information please visit www.ersgenomics.com

ENDS

Note to Editors

Eric Rhodes, CEO, ERS Genomics

For a high-resolution image please contact Zyme Communications

To opt-out from receiving press releases from Zyme Communications please email info@zymecommunications.com . To view our privacy policy please click here.

About ERS Genomics www.ersgenomics.com

ERS Genomics is a biotechnology company based in Dublin, Ireland. The company was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property held by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. Non-exclusive licenses are available for research and sale of products and services across multiple fields including: research tools, kits, reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; cell lines for discovery and screening of novel drug candidates; GMP production of healthcare products; companion animal and livestock health; production of industrial materials such as enzymes, biofuels and chemicals; and synthetic biology. For additional information please visit www.ersgenomics.com


© Business Wire 2019
