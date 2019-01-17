Log in
ERS Investors appoints CDC Real Estate To Represent Former Pfizer property

01/17/2019 | 10:08am EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ERS Investors, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of CDC Real Estate to represent the Rouses Point, New York property ERS acquired from Pfizer in November 2018.  

Founded by Matthew Boire and Mark Barie, CDC specializes in commercial real estate in Upper NY State. They have developed an outstanding reputation for attracting Canadian investors and tenants seeking to take advantage of the financially robust NY-Canadian corridor and gain a foothold in the US.

"We are very pleased to partner with ERS. The prospect of working with a company who is so committed to helping our local economy and revitalize the industrial backbone of New York State is very exciting.  We are looking forward to working with ERS in redeveloping the property and finding tenants who can best strengthen the industrial base of the region," said Matt Boire, President of CDC.

"Over the last 25 years, CDC has leased or sold millions of sq. ft. to a variety of industrial users while working with the North Country Chamber of Commerce, the State of NY as well as the Montreal Board of Trade. They have forged special relationships in Montreal and Quebec that afford them the ability to introduce business owners aligned with our vision. Forward thinking companies who are prepared to capitalize on our "on-site" rail connections linking Rouses Point to New England and beyond while simultaneously taking advantage of some of the lowest energy costs in the United States," explained David Kreutz, VP of Economic Development at ERS Investors,

"Superior infrastructure, local government and agency commitment allow this unique property, nestled in the quaint town of Rouses Point and on the shores of Lake Champlain, presents a marvelous opportunity for manufacturing, data centers, warehousing, intermodal distribution facilities, high-bay storage and hydroponic growing facilities.

About ERS Investors

ERS Investments, Inc. is a privately held, New York, NY based real estate development firm focused exclusively on acquiring underutilized, distressed and environmentally challenged industrial real estate. We look to provide companies comprehensive solutions for divesting excess real estate.

More information about ERS can be found at www.ersinvest.net.  

Contact:

Joan L. Velardi


The Maximum Group


Tel: 201-674-0084


Email:  jlvelardi@themaximumgroupusa.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ers-investors-appoints-cdc-real-estate-to-represent-former-pfizer-property-300779817.html

SOURCE The Maximum Group


© PRNewswire 2019
