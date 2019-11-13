ERS' Thermal Chucks Will Be Available In SEMICS' Renowned OPUS3 Product Line of Manufacturing Probers

ERS electronic GmbH, the innovation leader in thermal management solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry, is pleased to announce a new engagement with the Korean semiconductor equipment supplier, SEMICS Inc. As of today, ERS’ cutting-edge thermal chucks will be available as an option in SEMICS’ OPUS3 probers. The OPUS3 line of probers is known for its top-tier technology that offers, among other things, optimal Electronic Die Sort (EDS) solutions to its customers.

“Finally we have found a right partner whom we share the core value of our business with. We expect to have an exciting new chapter in front of both of us.” says SEMICS CEO Jason Kim. “With the likes of ERS’ AC3 chuck system, which brings phenomenal low leakage current, high thermal accuracy and stability, we can continue to offer to our clients, with utmost confidence, OPUS3 Probers a-cut-above the competition. As shown with their multitude of inventions over the years, ERS demonstrates a fearlessness to challenges which pushes them above their rivals; an ideology we share deeply, that has allowed us to cement our status as a leader in the Probing industry.

“We at ERS are extremely grateful to have been selected by SEMICS as their chuck system supplier. There is no doubt that it will help us gain traction and develop our business in Asia; which is a critical market for us. Being endorsed by such a strong player in the industry means a great deal to ERS, and we expect that this cooperation will help the growth of both companies” says Laurent Giai-Miniet, CEO of ERS electronic.

About ERS:

ERS electronic GmbH, based around Munich, has been producing innovative thermal test solutions for the industry for nearly 50 years. The company has gained an outstanding reputation in the sector, notably with its fast and accurate air cool-based thermal chuck systems for test temperatures ranging from -65°C to +550°C for analytical, parameter-related and manufacturing tests. Today, thermal chuck systems developed by ERS such as AC3, AirCool® PRIME, AirCool® and PowerSense® are integral components in all larger-sized wafer probers across the semiconductor industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112006216/en/