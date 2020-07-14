ES Bancshares : Empire State Bank Important Update on Re-opening Banking Center and Business Loan Center Lobbies

The safety of our customers, employees and communities remains our top priority as we carefully reopen our locations. Effective Monday July 13, 2020 we will be re-opening our Banking Center and Business Loan Center lobbieswith protective measures in place.

As we prepare to welcome customers back into our lobbies, we have implemented protective measures throughout our Banking Centers and Business Loan Centers.For the health and protection of our communities, our Team will be wearing a face mask, gloves and be equipped with disinfectant cleaner and hand sanitizer. Additionally, we have installed sneeze guards at cash transaction areas and Hotel meeting areas so you can continue to conduct your financial discussions individually with a Team member.

To enter the lobby, customers will be required to wear a face covering and maintain 6-foot social distancing during their visit. There will be floor markers and signage to assist you. At this time, we will be limiting the number of customers and staff allowed in a location at any one time to ensure appropriate social distancing guidelines.If our lobby is at capacity, we may ask you to wait outside until room permits.

Along with the new additions, you may also notice a few things are missing. High touch areas such as check writing stations, coffee stations, water kiosks, candy dishes and magazines will not be available during this time.All Banking Centers and Offices are professionally cleaned with CDC recommended cleaning solutions nightly.

While we may look different, we are still the same friendly and personal bank you have come to know and trust. Thank you for being a valued customer - We Take Your Business Personally.

Below, you can find a Banking Center or Business Loan Center near you:

Empire State BankLocations & Hours:

Newburgh Banking Center

68 North Plank Road | Newburgh, NY 12550 | 845-561-0003­

Drive Thru Hours

Monday -Wednesday: 8:30 AM - 5 PM

Thursday & Friday: 8 AM - 6 PM

Saturday: 9 AM - 12 PM

LobbyService Hours

Monday - Thursday: 9 AM - 4 PM

Friday: 9 AM - 6 PM

Saturday: 9 AM - 12 PM

* 24-Hour ATM

*Our drive-through is open to serve you from the comfort of your vehicle.

*Check writing stations will not be available during this time.

*Safe Deposit Box.

New Dorp Banking Center

1361 North Railroad Avenue | Staten Island, NY 10306 | 718-351-0590

LobbyService Hours

Monday - Wednesday: 8:30 AM - 4 PM

Thursday & Friday: 8:30 AM - 6 PM

Saturday: 9 AM - 1 PM

* 24-Hour ATM

*Check writing stations will not be available during this time.

Victory Boulevard Business Loan Center

2047 Victory Boulevard | Staten Island, NY 10314 | 347-592-1950

Jeanne Sarno

1st VP, Business Relationship Manager

347-592-1938

JSarno@esbna.com

* Call or email to schedule an appointment.

*24-Hour ATM

Victory Boulevard Banking Center

1698 Victory Boulevard | Staten Island, NY 10314 | 718-303-6900

LobbyService Hours

Monday - Wednesday: 8:30 AM - 5 PM

Thursday & Friday: 8:30 AM - 6 PM

Saturday: 8:30 AM - 2 PM

* 24-Hour ATM

3rd Avenue Banking Center

8701 Third Avenue | Brooklyn, NY 11209 | 347-695-9040

LobbyService Hours

Monday - Wednesday: 9 AM - 5 PM

Thursday & Friday: 9 AM - 6 PM

Saturday: 9 AM - 1 PM

* 24-Hour ATM

*Check writing stations will not be available during this time.

*Safe Deposit Box.

18th Avenue Banking Center

6923 18th Avenue | Brooklyn, NY 11204 | 718-942-3636

LobbyService Hours

Monday - Wednesday: 9 AM - 5 PM

Thursday & Friday: 9 AM - 6 PM

Saturday: 10 AM - 3 PM

* 24-Hour ATM