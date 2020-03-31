Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ES Bancshares : Important Update on Banking Center Hours

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 03:29am EDT

As COVID-19 continues to impact our community, we are adjusting our operations to help protect your health and that of our team, and to do our part in slowing the spread of the virus, we have decided to temporarily close our Bay Ridge Banking Center and reopened our Bensonhurst Banking Center. The closure will go into effect on Monday, March 30 and will remain closed until further notice. This will help us protect the health and safety of our team, customers and community as we continue to provide essential services to the communities we serve. The following Banking Centers are temporarily closed:

  • 3rd Avenue | 8701 Third Avenue | Brooklyn, NY 11209 | 347-695-9040
  • Victory Boulevard |1698 Victory Boulevard | Staten Island, NY 10314 | 718-303-6900

Additionally, the Night Depository and Deposits functions performed at this ATM will also be temporarily unavailable. ATM will continue to be available for cash withdrawals.

In order to provide appropriate coverage in every market, we remain open at the following Banking Centers and are ready to serve your transaction needs from Monday - Friday 9 AM - 3 PM and Saturday 9 AM - 12 PM:

  • 18th Avenue | 6923 18th Avenue | Brooklyn, NY 11204 | 718-942-3636
  • Newburgh | 68 North Plank Road | Newburgh, NY 12550 | 845-561-0003
  • New Dorp | 1361 North Railroad Avenue | Staten Island, NY 10306 | 718-351-0590

If you need to consult with a member of our team, please contact your Banking Center to schedule an appointment. As we continue to make modifications to tackle this crisis, we remain committed to serving our community and will continue to operate with full capability. For your convenience we recommend utilizing our digital services to conduct your banking anytime from the convenience and comfort of your home, business or office. Through our contact-less services you can check balances, transfer funds, deposit checks, pay bills or find the nearest ATM 24/7:

If you are not enrolled in Empire State Bank Digital Services and, or you need assistance with the process, contact us at 845-561-0003.

For over 15 years we have helped our communities thrive through the exceptional service provided by our team members, which we are grateful to have among us. At the present time, your safety and well-being of our communities is top priority. As we make modifications to tackle the pandemic, we remain committed to serving our community and will continue to operate with full capacity.

Disclaimer

ES Bancshares Inc. published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 07:28:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:36aUK supermarket visits jump by 79 million before coronavirus lockdown - Nielsen
RE
03:36aINSR INSURANCE : Financial calendar
AQ
03:35aDESKCENTER AG : Successful capital increase for the Deskcenter AG Group
EQ
03:34aCAPCOM : Announcement of Differences in Non-Consolidated Business Forecast and the Previous Year's Business Results accompanying a Special Gain
PU
03:34aNEWRIVER REIT : Retail portfolio operational update
PU
03:34aAFRICA OIL : & Power pledges support to Energy Industry, offers Free Communications Services Open communication between all organizations involved in African energy helps combat misinformation and promotes safety during the Covid-19 crisis
AQ
03:32aAF GRUPPEN : Betonmast to build rental apartments in Gothenburg for Ahlqvist Krokslätt
AQ
03:31aXVIVO PERFUSION PUBL : XPS™ sold to pediatric transplantation clinic in Italy
AQ
03:31aRATOS : HENT has signed an agreement with Statsbygg for the construction of the new Norwegian government district
AQ
03:31aMISEN ENERGY (PUBL) : postpones the Annual General Meeting and the publishing of the Annual Report 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : backed online education firm Yuanfudao raises $1 billion in new round
2LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED : LYNAS : Rare earths producer Lynas to follow Malaysia's movement curbs extension t..
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell First Quarter 2020 Update Note
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Norway's credit for airlines gets regulatory approval
5CENIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : CENIT AG ANNUAL REPORT 2019: Sales and EBIT at previous year's level

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group