ES Bancshares : Important Update on Banking Center Hours

As COVID-19 continues to impact our community, we are adjusting our operations to help protect your health and that of our team, and to do our part in slowing the spread of the virus, we have decided to temporarily close our Bay Ridge Banking Center and reopened our Bensonhurst Banking Center. The closure will go into effect on Monday, March 30 and will remain closed until further notice. This will help us protect the health and safety of our team, customers and community as we continue to provide essential services to the communities we serve. The following Banking Centers are temporarily closed:

3 rd Avenue | 8701 Third Avenue | Brooklyn, NY 11209 | 347-695-9040

Victory Boulevard |1698 Victory Boulevard | Staten Island, NY 10314 | 718-303-6900

Additionally, the Night Depository and Deposits functions performed at this ATM will also be temporarily unavailable. ATM will continue to be available for cash withdrawals.

In order to provide appropriate coverage in every market, we remain open at the following Banking Centers and are ready to serve your transaction needs from Monday - Friday 9 AM - 3 PM and Saturday 9 AM - 12 PM:

18 th Avenue | 6923 18 th Avenue | Brooklyn, NY 11204 | 718-942-3636

Newburgh | 68 North Plank Road | Newburgh, NY 12550 | 845-561-0003

New Dorp | 1361 North Railroad Avenue | Staten Island, NY 10306 | 718-351-0590

If you need to consult with a member of our team, please contact your Banking Center to schedule an appointment. As we continue to make modifications to tackle this crisis, we remain committed to serving our community and will continue to operate with full capability. For your convenience we recommend utilizing our digital services to conduct your banking anytime from the convenience and comfort of your home, business or office. Through our contact-less services you can check balances, transfer funds, deposit checks, pay bills or find the nearest ATM 24/7:

If you are not enrolled in Empire State Bank Digital Services and, or you need assistance with the process, contact us at 845-561-0003.

For over 15 years we have helped our communities thrive through the exceptional service provided by our team members, which we are grateful to have among us. At the present time, your safety and well-being of our communities is top priority. As we make modifications to tackle the pandemic, we remain committed to serving our community and will continue to operate with full capacity.