ES Design West Opens July 9 at SEMICON West 2019 in San Francisco

06/13/2019 | 11:01am EDT

MILPITAS, Calif., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Design West, hosted by the Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Strategic Association Partner, opens Tuesday, July 9, at San Francisco’s Moscone Center as a co-located event at SEMICON West, and runs through Thursday, July 11.

Attendees to ES Design West and SEMICON West will experience first-hand the links between electronic system and semiconductor design with the electronic product manufacturing and supply chain though keynotes and other presentations.

Over three days, ES Design West’s Smart Design Pavilion features a six-session “Meet the Experts” program with a system-centric vision for attendees designing chips, system hardware and software and system integration. The program’s presentations and panel discussions highlight commercial achievements of electronic system design from intellectual property (IP), electronic design automation (EDA), embedded software to design services and infrastructure including design in the cloud.

Exhibit hours are Tuesday and Wednesday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday hours are 10 a.m. though 4 p.m.

Program details, exhibitor, networking and registration information can be found at the ES Design West website. Follow ES Design West on Twitter: #ESDesignWest

The HOT Party
The Heart of Technology (HOT) fundraising party, presented by the ESD Alliance, debuts at ES Design West and SEMICON West Tuesday, July 9. Sponsored by Jim Hogan, venture capitalist and software executive from Silicon Valley, will be held at the John Colins Lounge in San Francisco from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. ES Design West and SEMICON West badge holders will be admitted with a suggested minimum tax-deductible $20 donation. Other guests can attend for a tax-deductible donation of $50.

This year’s beneficiary is the SEMI Foundation supporting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and career awareness in high technology. All proceeds from the event will be contributed to the SEMI Foundation.

About the Electronic System Design Alliance
The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Strategic Association Partner representing members in the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem, is a community that addresses technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry. Visit www.esd-alliance.org to learn more.

Follow the ESD Alliance
ESD Alliance Bridging the Frontier blog
Twitter: @ESDAlliance
LinkedIn
Facebook

About SEMI
SEMI® connects more than 2,100 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Association Partners, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Since 1970, SEMI has built connections that have helped its members prosper, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together. SEMI maintains offices in Bangalore, Berlin, Brussels, Grenoble, Hsinchu, Seoul, Shanghai, Silicon Valley (Milpitas, Calif.), Singapore, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.  For more information, visit www.semi.org and follow SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter.

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Association Contacts
Nanette Collins                                                                                                       
Public Relations for the ESD Alliance                            
Phone: 1.617.437.1822
Email: nanette@nvc.com  

Michael Hall/SEMI
Phone: 1.408.943.7988
Email: mhall@semi.org 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
