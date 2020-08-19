Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ESAIYO : adds former Bad Boy Entertainment New Media Manager, Kwasi Asare, as CMO and Co-Founder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 10:17am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ESAIYO, a media technology company, has added Kwasi Asare–a serial entrepreneur–to their team. In addition to his role as CMO and co-founder, Mr. Asare will be joining the Board of Directors.

Mr. Asare, a University of Pennsylvania graduate, began his career as an investment banker at institutional investment bank, Citigroup/Salomon Smith Barney, before moving into the entertainment industry, where he quickly became the New Media/Social Media Manager for Sean "Diddy" Combs. While working with Combs, Kwasi ran the digital marketing and social media platforms for many of Diddy's brands–including; Ciroc, Sean John Fragrance, and Bad Boy Entertainment.

Mr. Asare is also an experienced start-up founder and co-founder. He has founded, consulted for and advised numerous companies and agencies. His client list includes; Startup America, Google, Facebook, Bit Torrent, The Consumer Technology Association, Microsoft, Universal Music, Apple, Monster Products etc.

"I have known Kwasi for nearly a decade. His knowledge base, experience, work ethic, and immediate understanding of ESAIYO make him a perfect fit to run marketing and help to drive our business strategy. As expected, he has already begun to make a significant  impact." - said ESAIYO CEO, Raymond St. Martin.

"I have been a fan of Raymond St. Martin and his work on various platforms and nonprofits for nearly a decade. When he approached me with the ESAIYO concept and intellectual property, I immediately saw multiple use cases for the technology and an opportunity to create significant value and impact across the globe. I am honored and inspired to join the team as CMO, cofounder, and Board of Directors member."

About ESAIYO: The ESAIYO platform offers users the opportunity to digitally attach memories, authentication, media, provenance, and other defining data to physical and digital objects. ESAIYO is launching their first product, the ESAIYO mobile app, in partnership with the Clemente Museum in Pittsburgh.

For more information visit: www.esaiyo.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esaiyo-adds-former-bad-boy-entertainment-new-media-manager-kwasi-asare-as-cmo-and-co-founder-301114915.html

SOURCE ESAIYO


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:39aPROGRESSIVE CORP/OH/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:38aOWC PHARMACEUTICAL RESEARCH CORP. : Letter to Shareholders for Upcoming Proxy Voting
PR
10:37aSURVIVAL ANALYSIS OF BANKNOTE CIRCULATION : Fitness, Network Structure and Machine Learning
PU
10:37aPOLYTEC ASSET : Distribution in specie of the shares of the company by controlling shareholder
PU
10:37aMUNCY BANK FINANCIAL : Dividend Third Quarter 2020
PU
10:36aAM BEST : Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Southern Pioneer Property and Casualty Insurance Company
BU
10:35aKONATEL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:35aARYZTA : entirely rejects any claim of misleading statements in its EGM invitation
AQ
10:35aIDSUD S A : RACHAT D'ACTIONS MAI 202019 août 2020
PU
10:35aMUNCY BANK FINANCIAL, INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group