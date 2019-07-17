ESC: Providing Asian doctors with the Very Latest in Cardiovascular Science

A new congress to improve patient care.

8 to 10 November in Singapore

How can physicians in Asia keep abreast of so many rapidly evolving advances in heart health? A new scientific congress is designed to help.

The European Society of Cardiology (ESC), the world’s largest organisation of healthcare professionals dedicated to fighting heart disease, is joining forces with the Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology (APSC) and the Asean Federation of Cardiology (AFC) to launch ESC ASIA with APSC & ASC in Singapore this November.

“Each year, the ESC alone reviews more than 11,000 abstracts on new cardiovascular science,” said Prof. Michel Komajda, Chair of the Organising Committee. “This new congress will showcase the very latest, most important lessons so that physicians can provide their heart patients with the best possible care.”

This cutting-edge event will help explain the new, all important ESC Clinical Practice Guidelines on Diabetes, Pre-diabetes & Cardiovascular Diseases; Acute Pulmonary Embolism; Chronic Coronary Syndromes; and Dyslipidaemias. In addition, many of the key messages from ESC Congress 2019 in Paris will also be discussed in an Asian Pacific context.

This new congress could not be more timely. According to the World Health Organisation, cardiovascular disease is world’s leading cause of death, killing an estimated 31% of all people. 1 In Singapore alone, it claims 21,000 lives every year. 2

This pioneering event builds on ESC’s reputation in the region as a renowned and trusted learned society. Tens of thousands of healthcare professionals in Asia already turn to the ESC for its prestigious journals, scientific congresses and a variety of unique membership opportunities.

“The ESC is the only global society that covers the full spectrum of cardiology through its many subspecialty communities in Asia,” said Prof. Komajda. “This new event offers physicians of all sorts – from internists and endocrinologists to pulmonologists and cardiologists – the opportunity to exchange ideas with some the most respected cardiovascular researchers from Europe and the Asia Pacific region.”

ENDS

Follow us on Twitter @ESCardioNews

References

1https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/the-top-10-causes-of-death

2 https://www.myheart.org.sg/my-heart/heart-statistics/singapore-statistics/

About the European Society of Cardiology

The European Society of Cardiology brings together healthcare professionals from more than 150 countries, working to advance cardiovascular medicine and help people lead longer, healthier lives.

Register here

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190717005652/en/