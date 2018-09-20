ESCAP Economic and Social Commission for Asia an : Asia-Pacific Launch of the Global Campaign for the Good Treatment of Girls, Boys and Adolescents with Disabilities in the World

Log in
Asia-Pacific Launch of the Global Campaign for the Good Treatment of Girls, Boys and Adolescents with Disabilities in the World

09/20/2018 | 05:53am CEST

A global campaign to promote the rights of, and eliminate violence against, children and adolescents with disabilities will be launched at the United Nations Headquarters in Bangkok on 25 September.

Co-organized by the Special Envoy to the UN Secretary General on Disability and Accessibility Ms. María Soledad Cisternas Reyes, and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), the regional launch will bring together policymakers, advocates and persons with disabilities to discuss challenges faced by children and adolescents, who are a greater risk of experiencing violence, and commit to positive actions to enhance the rights of all persons with disabilities.

The event is being held with the support of the Royal Thai Government, the Embassy of the Republic of Chile to the Kingdom of Thailand, the UN Special Representative of the Secretary General on Violence Against Children, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), UNICEF, UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and UN Women.

Ms. María Soledad Cisternas Reyes is available for brief interviews and media opportunities following the launch. To arrange interviews, please contact Ms. Katie Elles +66 9481 525 36; Email: elles@un.org.

What: Asia-Pacific Launch of the Global Campaign for the Good Treatment of Girls, Boys and Adolescents with Disabilities in the World

Who: Ms. María Soledad Cisternas Reyes, Special Envoy of the SG-UN on Disability and Accessibility, UN officials, High-level government representatives, advocates, and persons with disabilities

Where: CR 2, UN Conference Centre, 76 Rajadamnern Nok Ave Bangkok, 10200

When: 25 September 2018, 9:30 am to 12:40pm

Why: Raise awareness of the often-ignored issue of violence against children and adolescents with disabilities

Visit the event page for more information: bit.ly/APDisability_campaign

Disclaimer

ESCAP - Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 03:52:00 UTC
