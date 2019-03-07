Log in
ESCAP Economic and Social Commission for Asia an : Asia-Pacific forum to review regional progress on empowerment, equality

03/07/2019 | 11:34pm EST

The Sixth Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development (APFSD) will be held from 27 to 29 March in Bangkok, with high-level officials, civil society and other stakeholders set to address the theme 'Empowering people and ensuring inclusiveness and equality,' ahead of the High-Level Political Forum at the United Nations Headquarters in July.

This year, delegates will undertake an in-depth review of six Sustainable Development Goals including Goal 4 (quality education), 8 (decent work and economic growth), 10 (reduced inequalities), 13 (climate action), 16 (peace, justice and strong institutions), and 17 (partnerships for the Goals).

Organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), the forum will provide a platform for countries to share regional perspectives, support the presentation of their voluntary national reviews and assess progress made on the regional road map for implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

APFSD will be preceded by a civil society forum, a youth forum, a regional workshop on participation and empowerment, and a regional consultation on volunteerism.

What: 6th Session of the Trade and Investment Committee
Where: UN Conference Centre, Rajadamnern Nok Avenue, Bangkok
When: 27-29 March 2019
Who:

  • H.E. Ms Kira Azucena, Vice-President of ECOSOC
  • Ms. Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations
  • Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of ESCAP
  • Ministers and high-level officials in the Asia-Pacific region
  • Representatives of civil society, business and other stakeholders

Media Accreditation:
For media registration, please provide the following information (First Name; Last Name; Nationality; ID/Passport Number; Email Address; Mobile No; Organization/News Agency, as well as the latest electronic copy of a passport-sized photo for the badge) and send to: escap-scas@un.org.

Disclaimer

ESCAP - Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 04:33:02 UTC
