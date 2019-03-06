Log in
ESCAP Economic and Social Commission for Asia an : Implications of rising protectionism, trade tensions to be discussed at regional UN trade and investment meeting

03/06/2019 | 05:37pm EST

Senior government officials, business leaders and key regional stakeholders are coming together next week for the sixth session of the Committee on Trade and Investment, organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP). Among others, the Committee will consider implications of rising protectionism, including trade tensions, on regional trade and investment, and navigating non-tariff measures towards sustainable development.

Other agenda items under discussion at the bi-annual Committee session include promoting cross-border paperless trade in the region; leveraging e-commerce for graduation of least developed countries; and engaging the business sector in promoting sustainable business and investment. The Committee will formulate concrete policy recommendations in these areas of trade and investment, as well as its linkages to technology and innovation.

In conjunction with the Committee session, ESCAP will also host its Trade and Investment Week featuring various events and interactive dialogues to enrich deliberations. For the full programme, visit: https://www.unescap.org/intergovernmental-meetings/sixth-asia-pacific-tr...

Note to Editors: You or your representatives are cordially invited to attend:
What: 6th Session of the Trade and Investment Committee
Where: UN Conference Centre, Rajadamnern Nok Avenue, Bangkok
When: 13 - 15 March 2019
Media Highlights:
13 March, 0900-1000: Opening session of the Committee on Trade and Investment
13 March, 1015-1200: Panel discussion on 'Implication of rising protectionism, including trade wars, for regional trade and investment'
13 March, 1400-1530: Panel discussion on 'Navigating non-tariff measures towards sustainable development'
14 March - 15 March: Forum on Trade Digitalization for Sustainable Regional Integration
Media Accreditation:
For media registration, please provide the following information (First Name; Last Name; Nationality; ID/Passport Number; Email Address; Mobile No; Organization/News Agency, as well as the latest electronic copy of a passport-sized photo for the badge) and send to: escap-scas@un.org.

Disclaimer

ESCAP - Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 22:36:10 UTC
