ESCAP Economic and Social Commission for Asia an : Implications of rising protectionism, trade tensions to be discussed at regional UN trade and investment meeting

Senior government officials, business leaders and key regional stakeholders are coming together next week for the sixth session of the Committee on Trade and Investment, organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP). Among others, the Committee will consider implications of rising protectionism, including trade tensions, on regional trade and investment, and navigating non-tariff measures towards sustainable development.

Other agenda items under discussion at the bi-annual Committee session include promoting cross-border paperless trade in the region; leveraging e-commerce for graduation of least developed countries; and engaging the business sector in promoting sustainable business and investment. The Committee will formulate concrete policy recommendations in these areas of trade and investment, as well as its linkages to technology and innovation.

In conjunction with the Committee session, ESCAP will also host its Trade and Investment Week featuring various events and interactive dialogues to enrich deliberations. For the full programme, visit: https://www.unescap.org/intergovernmental-meetings/sixth-asia-pacific-tr...

Note to Editors: You or your representatives are cordially invited to attend:

What: 6th Session of the Trade and Investment Committee

Where: UN Conference Centre, Rajadamnern Nok Avenue, Bangkok

When: 13 - 15 March 2019

Media Highlights:

13 March, 0900-1000: Opening session of the Committee on Trade and Investment

13 March, 1015-1200: Panel discussion on 'Implication of rising protectionism, including trade wars, for regional trade and investment'

13 March, 1400-1530: Panel discussion on 'Navigating non-tariff measures towards sustainable development'

14 March - 15 March: Forum on Trade Digitalization for Sustainable Regional Integration

Media Accreditation:

