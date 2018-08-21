ESCAP Economic and Social Commission for Asia an : Intergovernmental Forum on ICT, Science, Technology and Innovation in Asia-Pacific

Log in
Intergovernmental Forum on ICT, Science, Technology and Innovation in Asia-Pacific

08/21/2018

Asia and the Pacific's leading intergovernmental platform on ICT and science, technology and innovation (STI) policies will convene from 29 to 31 August at the UN Headquarters in Bangkok.

Held against a backdrop of the growing emergence of new frontier technologies and its relationship to sustainable development, the Committee on ICT-STI, organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), will focus on the challenges of the growing digital divide, and the need for more inclusive policies on technology and innovation to ensure no one is left behind.

High-level delegates from across the region will share experiences, identify policy priorities and propose areas for regional cooperation in ICT and STI policies towards achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in Asia and the Pacific.

Session topics include: inclusive technology and innovation development, technology and trade, the integration of ICT-related issues in development policies, space applications, technology transfer, and capacity-building on ICT.

What: Committee on ICT & Science, Technology and Innovation, Second session
Who: H.E. Dr. Pichet Durongkaveroj, Minister of Digital Economy & Society of Thailand; Dr. Michiharu Nakamura, UNIATT 10 Member-Group (2018-2019), Senior Advisor (former President), Japan Science & Technology Agency; Mr. Hongjoo Hahm, Officer-in-Charge of ESCAP
Where: UN Conference Centre, Rajadamnern Nok Avenue, Bangkok, Thailand
When: 29-31 August 2018

Media Highlights:

29 August 2018
09:00 - 10:15 Opening of the session
10:30 - 12:00 The future of technology and the 2030 Agenda
Side Events:
27-28 August 2018 Second Session of the Asia-Pacific Information Superhighway (AP-IS) Steering Committee and WSIS regional review
28-29 August 2018 Regional Consultation on Inclusive Technology and Innovation Policies
29 August 2018 Applications of Artificial Intelligence in the Public Sector
31 August 2018 Launch of the new Asia-Pacific Research and Training Network on STI Policy (ARTNeT on STI Policy)

Media Accreditation
Please provide the following to (First Name; Last Name; Nationality; ID/Passport Number/copy of passport; Email Address; Mobile Number; News Agency, and latest electronic copy of a passport-sized photo).

For media inquiries, please contact:
Ms. Katie Elles, Public Information Officer, Strategic Communications and Advocacy Section, ESCAP, M: (66) 9481 525 36 / E: elles@un.org

Disclaimer

ESCAP - Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 03:26:01 UTC
