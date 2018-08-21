ESCAP Economic and Social Commission for Asia an : Intergovernmental Forum on ICT, Science, Technology and Innovation in Asia-Pacific

Asia and the Pacific's leading intergovernmental platform on ICT and science, technology and innovation (STI) policies will convene from 29 to 31 August at the UN Headquarters in Bangkok.

Held against a backdrop of the growing emergence of new frontier technologies and its relationship to sustainable development, the Committee on ICT-STI, organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), will focus on the challenges of the growing digital divide, and the need for more inclusive policies on technology and innovation to ensure no one is left behind.

High-level delegates from across the region will share experiences, identify policy priorities and propose areas for regional cooperation in ICT and STI policies towards achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in Asia and the Pacific.

Session topics include: inclusive technology and innovation development, technology and trade, the integration of ICT-related issues in development policies, space applications, technology transfer, and capacity-building on ICT.

What: Committee on ICT & Science, Technology and Innovation, Second session Who: H.E. Dr. Pichet Durongkaveroj, Minister of Digital Economy & Society of Thailand; Dr. Michiharu Nakamura, UNIATT 10 Member-Group (2018-2019), Senior Advisor (former President), Japan Science & Technology Agency; Mr. Hongjoo Hahm, Officer-in-Charge of ESCAP Where: UN Conference Centre, Rajadamnern Nok Avenue, Bangkok, Thailand When: 29-31 August 2018

Media Highlights:

29 August 2018 09:00 - 10:15 Opening of the session 10:30 - 12:00 The future of technology and the 2030 Agenda Side Events: 27-28 August 2018 Second Session of the Asia-Pacific Information Superhighway (AP-IS) Steering Committee and WSIS regional review 28-29 August 2018 Regional Consultation on Inclusive Technology and Innovation Policies 29 August 2018 Applications of Artificial Intelligence in the Public Sector 31 August 2018 Launch of the new Asia-Pacific Research and Training Network on STI Policy (ARTNeT on STI Policy)

