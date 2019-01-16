ESCAP Economic and Social Commission for Asia an : Launch of the World Economic Situation and Prospects 2019 Report

The global economy will continue to grow at a steady pace of around 3 per cent in 2019 and 2020 amid signs that global growth has peaked, according to the United Nations World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) 2019 report, which will be launched regionally in Bangkok on 24 January.

However, economic growth is uneven and is often failing to reach where it is most needed. Further clouding growth prospects are a confluence of risks with the potential to severely disrupt economic activity and inflict significant damage on longer-term development prospects. These risks include waning support for multilateral approaches; the escalation of trade policy disputes; financial instabilities linked to elevated levels of debt; and rising climate risks, as the world experiences an increasing number of extreme weather events.

The WESP is the United Nations' flagship publication on expected trends in the global economy, produced annually by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the five UN regional commissions.

Presenters at the Bangkok launch will focus on the regional outlook and key findings for East and South Asia.

