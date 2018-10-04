ESCAP Economic and Social Commission for Asia an : Ministerial Conference on Space Applications for Sustainable Development in Asia-Pacific

The Third Ministerial Conference on Space Applications for Sustainable Development in Asia and the Pacific will be held on 10 October at the UN Conference Centre in Bangkok.

Organized by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), and the Royal Government of Thailand, the Conference will bring together ministers from across the region to agree on concrete actions that will scale up space applications to advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in Asia-Pacific.

Space applications and innovation have the potential to boost progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by leveraging space-based data and deepening regional partnerships. Yet many countries in the region still face challenges in terms of access, coordination and the use of geospatial information.

Against this backdrop, the Conference is expected to adopt a Ministerial Declaration reflecting high-level support of ESCAP Member States for regional cooperation in space applications for sustainable development, under six priority thematic areas: disaster risk reduction and resilience, management of natural resources, connectivity, social development, energy and climate change.

The Conference is also expected to agree on Asia-Pacific Plan of Action on Space Applications for Sustainable Development (2018-2030) - a regionally coordinated blueprint that harnesses space applications and digital innovations to support countries in the region with, particularly those with special needs, to achieve the 2030 Agenda.

What: Third Ministerial on Space Applications for Sustainable Development in Asia and the Pacific

Who: Mr. Hongjoo Hahm, Officer-in-Charge of ESCAP

H.E. Air Chief Marshal Prajin Juntong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice, Chair of the National Committee on Space Policy, Royal Thai Government

Where: United Nations Conference Centre (UNCC), Rajadamnern Nok Ave, Bangkok

When: 10 October 2018

