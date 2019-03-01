ESCAP Economic and Social Commission for Asia an : Start-ups and innovators who advance gender equality in the spotlight at Asia-Pacific commemoration of International Women's Day 2019

Innovation and technology present both unprecedented opportunities and challenges. While they can be leveraged to drive positive changes and accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the process of technological automation makes women particularly vulnerable and could lead to greater gender inequality in the labour market as well as exacerbate trends of gender digital divide.

In commemoration of International Women's Day 2019, an interactive dialogue on 'Unlocking Potential: Innovations for Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment' will be held on Friday, 8 March in Bangkok. The dialogue, organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and UN Women, will focus on innovative solutions, start-ups, applications and technologies that help advance gender equality in the region and empower women and girls.

Various stakeholders, including government representatives, social entrepreneurs, gender equality activists, civil society, private section and the UN and diplomatic communities in Thailand will participate in this year's event.

What: Asia-Pacific Commemoration of International Women's Day 2019 When: Friday, 8 March 2019, 9.30AM - 11.10AM Where: Conference Room 4, UN Conference Centre, Rajadamnern Nok Avenue, Bangkok, Thailand Who: Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP

Ms. Anna-Karin Jatfors, UN Women Regional Director a.i. for Asia and the Pacific

H.E. Ms. Donica Pottie, Ambassador of Canada

H.E. Ms. Evren Dağdelen Akgün, Ambassador of Turkey

H.E. Ms. Satu Suikkari-Kleven, Ambassador of Finland

Mr. Josh Woodard, Regional ICT and Digital Finance Advisor, FHI360

Ms. Kalpana Viswanath, Co-Founder and CEO, SafetiPin, India

Ms. Verena Siow, Managing Director, SAP Indochina



