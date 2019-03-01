Log in
ESCAP Economic and Social Commission for Asia an : Start-ups and innovators who advance gender equality in the spotlight at Asia-Pacific commemoration of International Women's Day 2019

03/01/2019 | 12:16am EST

Innovation and technology present both unprecedented opportunities and challenges. While they can be leveraged to drive positive changes and accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the process of technological automation makes women particularly vulnerable and could lead to greater gender inequality in the labour market as well as exacerbate trends of gender digital divide.

In commemoration of International Women's Day 2019, an interactive dialogue on 'Unlocking Potential: Innovations for Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment' will be held on Friday, 8 March in Bangkok. The dialogue, organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and UN Women, will focus on innovative solutions, start-ups, applications and technologies that help advance gender equality in the region and empower women and girls.

Various stakeholders, including government representatives, social entrepreneurs, gender equality activists, civil society, private section and the UN and diplomatic communities in Thailand will participate in this year's event.

Note to Editors: You or your representatives are cordially invited to attend.

What: Asia-Pacific Commemoration of International Women's Day 2019
When: Friday, 8 March 2019, 9.30AM - 11.10AM
Where: Conference Room 4, UN Conference Centre, Rajadamnern Nok Avenue, Bangkok, Thailand
Who: Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP
Ms. Anna-Karin Jatfors, UN Women Regional Director a.i. for Asia and the Pacific
H.E. Ms. Donica Pottie, Ambassador of Canada
H.E. Ms. Evren Dağdelen Akgün, Ambassador of Turkey
H.E. Ms. Satu Suikkari-Kleven, Ambassador of Finland
Mr. Josh Woodard, Regional ICT and Digital Finance Advisor, FHI360
Ms. Kalpana Viswanath, Co-Founder and CEO, SafetiPin, India
Ms. Verena Siow, Managing Director, SAP Indochina

Media registration:
Please provide the following information to escap-scas@un.org (First Name; Last Name; Nationality; ID/Passport Number/copy of passport; Email Address; Mobile Number; News Agency, and latest electronic copy of a passport-sized photo).

For media inquiries, please contact:
Mr. Ricardo Dunn, Chief, Strategic Communications and Advocacy Section, ESCAP, T: (+66) 2288 1861/ E: dunn@un.org
Ms. Montira Narkvichien, Regional Communications Specialist, UN Women Asia and the Pacific,
T: (+66) 2288 1579 / E: montira.narkvichien@unwomen.org

ESCAP - Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
