Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ESCAPE Bio Appoints Paul Wren, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 08:06am EDT

ESCAPE Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage company developing novel, precisely-targeted therapeutics for genetically-defined neurodegenerative diseases, today announced Paul Wren, Ph.D., has been appointed as Chief Scientific Officer.

“Great science is the backbone of ESCAPE and what supports us in our efforts to make transformational medicines for patients suffering from genetically-defined neurodegenerative disorders. With more than three decades of broad drug discovery experience across multiple world class organizations, Paul is the ideal scientific leader to join ESCAPE, and I have tremendous confidence in his ability to support and guide the research organization,” commented Julie Smith, Chief Executive Officer of ESCAPE Bio.

Dr. Wren is a translational pharmacologist with a Ph.D. from the University of Edinburgh. Most recently, Dr. Wren was a Senior Director at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) with a focus in Neuroscience R&D, having previously worked for Sandoz (Novartis), Organon (Merck) and Pfizer across neurodegeneration, mood disorders and pain. With his additional experiences from working in the UK, Italy, China and the U.S., Dr. Wren brings invaluable global neuroscience drug discovery and clinical development leadership expertise. He has served as a founding Executive Team Member of the MRC’s Dementias Platform UK and co-chair of the NIH’s Accelerating Medicines Partnership for Parkinson’s disease steering committee. Having initiated and led multiple neuroscience drug discovery efforts from conception to the clinic, Dr. Wren’s appointment continues his focused passion to further therapeutic advances in genetically-defined neurodegenerative diseases.

“I am delighted to be joining ESCAPE Bio at this very exciting time,” said Dr. Wren. “With a shared passion and vision, I look forward to working with my new colleagues to convert human genetics into medicines. Making a meaningful difference to patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases through robust innovative science is an exciting incentive to accelerate and expand the ESCAPE Bio portfolio.”

(All bios available at http://www.e-scapebio.com/company/senior-management.php)

About ESCAPE Bio

ESCAPE Bio is a clinical-stage, privately-held biopharmaceutical company developing novel, precisely-targeted therapeutics for genetically-defined neurodegenerative diseases. ESB1609 is in a Phase 1, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic and biomarker study of escalating multiple doses in healthy volunteers. ESCAPE’s pipeline includes small molecules targeting known genetic drivers of CNS disorders, including ESB1609, an S1P5 agonist for the treatment of CNS lysosomal storage disorders and GBA Parkinson’s; a G2019S-selective kinase inhibitor for Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients with that mutation; and an Alzheimer's disease program targeting ApoE4. For additional information, please visit www.escapebio.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:22aGLOBALDATA : Vocus partners with Zoom as demand for remote working soars due to Covid-19, says GlobalData
PU
08:22aSHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back
PU
08:22aENDRA LIFE SCIENCES : Provides Update on FDA Regulatory Timeline
PU
08:22aSAP : How the VistaVu Customer Success Team Creates Great Customer Experiences
PU
08:22aRENO DE MEDICI S P A : Press release on notice of call of Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2020
PU
08:22aJA Solar offer customers high-quality solar modules with Mono PERC MBB Cells adopting Ga-doped Silicon Wafers
PR
08:21aAIR FRANCE KLM : working with government to help repatriate French, European travelers
RE
08:21aCHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:19aAustralia closes borders to coronavirus, pumps $56 billion into economy
RE
08:18aCLEARSALE RANKS ON INC. MAGAZINE FIRST-EVER LIST OF FLORIDA'S FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES&MDASH;THE INC. 5000 SERIES : Florida
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
2BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4NEXT : NEXT : UK retailer Next says can sustain 1-billion-pound coronavirus sales hit
5HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : GM, Ford in talks with Trump administration on medical equipment production

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group