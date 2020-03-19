ESCAPE Bio Appoints Paul Wren, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer

ESCAPE Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage company developing novel, precisely-targeted therapeutics for genetically-defined neurodegenerative diseases, today announced Paul Wren, Ph.D., has been appointed as Chief Scientific Officer.

“Great science is the backbone of ESCAPE and what supports us in our efforts to make transformational medicines for patients suffering from genetically-defined neurodegenerative disorders. With more than three decades of broad drug discovery experience across multiple world class organizations, Paul is the ideal scientific leader to join ESCAPE, and I have tremendous confidence in his ability to support and guide the research organization,” commented Julie Smith, Chief Executive Officer of ESCAPE Bio.

Dr. Wren is a translational pharmacologist with a Ph.D. from the University of Edinburgh. Most recently, Dr. Wren was a Senior Director at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) with a focus in Neuroscience R&D, having previously worked for Sandoz (Novartis), Organon (Merck) and Pfizer across neurodegeneration, mood disorders and pain. With his additional experiences from working in the UK, Italy, China and the U.S., Dr. Wren brings invaluable global neuroscience drug discovery and clinical development leadership expertise. He has served as a founding Executive Team Member of the MRC’s Dementias Platform UK and co-chair of the NIH’s Accelerating Medicines Partnership for Parkinson’s disease steering committee. Having initiated and led multiple neuroscience drug discovery efforts from conception to the clinic, Dr. Wren’s appointment continues his focused passion to further therapeutic advances in genetically-defined neurodegenerative diseases.

“I am delighted to be joining ESCAPE Bio at this very exciting time,” said Dr. Wren. “With a shared passion and vision, I look forward to working with my new colleagues to convert human genetics into medicines. Making a meaningful difference to patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases through robust innovative science is an exciting incentive to accelerate and expand the ESCAPE Bio portfolio.”

About ESCAPE Bio

ESCAPE Bio is a clinical-stage, privately-held biopharmaceutical company developing novel, precisely-targeted therapeutics for genetically-defined neurodegenerative diseases. ESB1609 is in a Phase 1, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic and biomarker study of escalating multiple doses in healthy volunteers. ESCAPE’s pipeline includes small molecules targeting known genetic drivers of CNS disorders, including ESB1609, an S1P5 agonist for the treatment of CNS lysosomal storage disorders and GBA Parkinson’s; a G2019S-selective kinase inhibitor for Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients with that mutation; and an Alzheimer's disease program targeting ApoE4. For additional information, please visit www.escapebio.com.

