Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ESCAPE Bio to Present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 08:04am EST

ESCAPE Bio, Inc., a clinical stage company developing novel, precisely targeted therapeutics for genetically defined neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Julie Anne Smith, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Presentation details
Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
Location: Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY

Ms. Smith will present program and corporate updates. ESCAPE recently initiated a Phase 1 multiple ascending dose study in healthy volunteers with ESB1609 and toxicology studies with their G2019S LRRK2 inhibitor.

About ESCAPE Bio

ESCAPE Bio is a clinical stage, privately held biopharmaceutical company developing novel, precisely targeted therapeutics for genetically defined neurodegenerative diseases. ESB1609 is in a Phase 1, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic and biomarker study of escalating multiple doses in healthy volunteers. ESCAPE’s pipeline includes small molecules targeting known genetic drivers of CNS disorders including ESB1609 for the treatment of CNS lysosomal storage disorders and GBA Parkinson’s, a G2019S-selective kinase inhibitor for Parkinson’s Disease (PD) patients with that mutation and an Alzheimer's disease program targeting ApoE4. For additional information, please visit www.escapebio.com.

About ESB1609

ESB1609 is a novel, orally-administered, brain-penetrant and selective sphingosine 1-phosphate 5 (S1P5) receptor agonist. S1P5 receptors are one of five receptors within the G-protein-coupled S1P receptor family (S1P1 – S1P5). S1P5 couples to Gi and G12 and is predominantly expressed in the central nervous system (CNS) and natural killer (NK) cells. The endogenous ligand for S1P5 is sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P), a sphingolipid that plays a significant role in many aspects of cellular homeostasis and proliferation. Activation of S1P5 upregulates several CNS lipid transporters and has been shown to normalize brain ceramide and sphingosine phosphate levels and promote clearance of aggregation-prone proteins across multiple pre-clinical models of neurodegeneration. Multiple genetic forms of neurodegeneration cause perturbations in the sphingolipid pathway and ultimately, lysosomal dysfunction. ESB1609 is currently in a Phase 1 Multiple-Ascending Dose study in healthy volunteers.

About LRRK2 Parkinson’s Disease

Pathogenic LRRK2 mutations co-segregate with familial Parkinson’s Disease (PD). Almost all PD patients carrying a G2019S LRRK2 variant have two versions of LRRK2 protein; one mutant variant with excessive kinase activity (up to 10-fold) and one healthy version, critical for regulating intracellular vesicular trafficking throughout the body. G2019S is the most common LRRK2 pathogenic mutation, estimated to account for 1-3% of all PD and 1% of people of Ashkenazi Jewish descent. G2019S LRRK2 PD patients experience the same progression of symptoms as idiopathic PD, with onset of tremors and rigidity at rest in their 50’s, followed by deterioration of motor and cognitive function and progressive neuropsychiatric symptoms, which culminate in premature death. Pathobiological data suggest that alpha-synuclein, a protein that normally regulates dopamine, forms aggregates which can propagate from one neural cell to another and is specifically harmful to neurons that produce dopamine in the substantia nigra. There are no disease modifying therapies approved.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:21aHamilton Thorne Announces Record Revenue and EBITDA for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019
GL
08:21aTop Trends Robotics 2020 - International Federation of Robotics
BU
08:19aCISCO : A new hotbed for innovation the public sector
AQ
08:19aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : to Expand Partnership with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to Accelerate the Discovery of Potential COVID-19 Treatments
AQ
08:19aCISCO : Sheffield streets come to life as city's highway network gets UK's latest smart tech overhaul
AQ
08:19aORION : Schedules 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results News Release for Wednesday, February 26th and Conference Call for Thursday February 27th
AQ
08:19aAKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel share buyback
AQ
08:19aNUTRIEN : Delivers Stable Earnings in a Challenging Year
AQ
08:19aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : to Participate in Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference
AQ
08:19aProgressive Announces Dividend Information and Reports January 2020 Results
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault shares fall after Moody's cuts its debt to 'junk' status
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : to Work With Raiffeisen to Provide Payments Services in Eastern Europe
3ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Puma warn of coronavirus hit to China business
4Oil up on slowing pace of coronavirus, Venezuela sanctions
5WORLDLINE : WORLDLINE : Very solid year 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group