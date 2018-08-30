ESCOSA Essential Services Commission of South Au : Approval of electricity distribution licence application - Enwave Tonsley Pty Ltd

30 Aug 2018

On 17 August 2018, the Commission issued an electricity distribution licence to Enwave Tonsley Pty Ltd, authorising the operation of a distribution network at the Tonsley Innovation District.

The Commission assessed this application against the relevant provisions of the Electricity Act 1996 and the Essential Services Commission Act 2002 and determined that all relevant criteria under those Acts have been satisfied.

A copy of the licence may be accessed through the project page below.

Electricity distribution licence application - Enwave Tonsley Pty Ltd