ESCOSA Essential Services Commission of South Au : Electricity distribution and retail licence exemption application – IBA Wilpena Solar Pty Ltd

28 Dec 2018

The Commission has received an application from IBA Wilpena Solar Pty Ltd for an exemption from the requirement to hold an electricity distribution and retail licence under the Electricity Act 1996. IBA Wilpena Solar Pty Ltd provides electricity to three commercial customers.

IBA Wilpena Solar Pty Ltd's exemption application is subject to a public consultation period closing on 18 January 2019. The Commission welcomes submissions on any matters relevant to the application.

A copy of the application and information on how to make a submission can be accessed below.

Electricity distribution and retail licence exemption application - IBA Wilpena Solar Pty Ltd