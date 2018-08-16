ESET’s New Line of Enterprise Security Solutions Now Available in Select Countries

ESET,
one of the largest endpoint security companies in the world, today
announced the general availability of its new line of security solutions
designed to help enterprise IT teams prevent, detect, respond to and
predict cyber threats.
First showcased at RSA in May 2018, the highly anticipated suite of
security products and services combine more than 30 years of research
and development from ESET experts.
Within the new comprehensive suite, ESET is introducing multiple
cybersecurity services along with endpoint protection solutions. The
brand-new offering, ESET
Enterprise Inspector, is an Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)
tool, which provides real-time data from ESET’S award-winning endpoint
security platform. This solution is fully customizable, enabling
customers to tailor the solution to their needs, and it provides vastly
more visibility for complete prevention, detection and response against
all types of cyber threats.
As recently reported by Forrester1, buyers want an “endpoint
security suite that consolidates capabilities and minimizes complexity
when possible.” ESET’s new line of cybersecurity solutions meets this
demand and offers something extra.
To harness the maximum potential of ESET’s EDR tool, the new suite
includes targeted cybersecurity services like ESET
Threat Hunting, an on-demand forensic investigation tool providing
detailed accounts of specific alarms or events, and ESET
Threat Monitoring, offering around-the-clock monitoring of all ESET
Enterprise Inspector data for all types of threat alerts. Both ESET
Threat Monitoring and ESET Threat Hunting are compatible with ESET
Threat Intelligence, which provides global insights on specific threats
and attack sources which are verified by ESET research and development
centers and ESET LiveGrid® with 110 million sensors on specific threats
and attack sources.
To create the most compact solution on the market, ESET’s EDR tool is
complemented by ESET
Dynamic Threat Defense, an off-premise cloud sandbox providing rapid
analysis of zero-day and ransomware threats before they reach the
network.
ESET also introduces ESET
Security Management Center, the successor of ESET Remote
Administrator. This enhanced console provides complete network
visibility, full security management and reporting from one control
panel while adding important complexity-minimizing elements to the whole
suite.
ESET’s award-winning security solutions are made to address the needs of
the IT security decision makers and offer a compact suite that can be
deployed independently or together with existing ESET
products – in a variety of bundled solutions – to fit the specific
requirements of individual customers.
“We understand that global enterprises require cybersecurity solutions
tailored specifically for their business as we have cooperated with a
number of them to create our all-new suite of security
solutions,” said Juraj Malcho, Chief Technology Officer at ESET. “We
believe that any enterprise should be able to manage and customize their
security solutions with ease, and we are proud that our new lineup
reduces complexity and integrates seamlessly into their network.”
The solutions available starting today include:
The suite of solutions are now available in select countries, including
US, Canada, Czech Republic, Slovakia and the Netherlands.
For more information visit the ESET website
or contact your authorized technology reseller.
ABOUT ESET
For 30 years, ESET® has
been developing industry-leading IT security software and services for
businesses and consumers worldwide. With solutions ranging from endpoint
security, to encryption and two-factor authentication, ESET’s
high-performing, easy-to-use products give consumers and businesses the
peace of mind to enjoy the full potential of their technology. ESET
unobtrusively protects and monitors 24/7, updating defenses in real time
to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving
threats require an evolving IT security company. Backed by R&D centers
worldwide, ESET became the first IT security company to earn 100
Virus Bulletin VB100 awards, identifying every single “in-the-wild”
malware without interruption since 2003. For more information, visit www.eset.com or
follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and
Twitter.
1The
Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Security Suites, Q2 2018 report
