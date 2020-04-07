Log in
ESG EKO AGRO Group AG: Resolutions of the 2020 AGM

04/07/2020

DGAP-News: ESG EKO AGRO Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Capital Increase
ESG EKO AGRO Group AG: Resolutions of the 2020 AGM

07.04.2020 / 10:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce that yesterday's Annual General Meeting has approved all proposals of the Board of Directors.
The most important resolutions are:
  • Name change: The new company name is as per today ESGTI AG
  • Ordinary capital increase to issue a maximum number of 16,891,000 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.56 each for an issue price of at least CHF 4 per share.
  • Messrs. Dimitri Dimitriou, Wolfgang Werlé and Hermann Wirz have been elected as new members of the Board of Directors, whereby the present members have been re-elected for another term.
The full minutes will be published shortly on the Company's website (www.esg-eag.com or www.esgti.com).

The Board of Directors also announces that the first tranche of the approved ordinary capital increase has already been completed following the Annual General Meeting by a subscription of 13,752,438 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.56 each for at an issue price of CHF 4 per share. The current share capital of the company thus amounts to CHF 29,838,803.28.
ESG EKO AGRO GROUP AG, or as of today trading as ESGTI AG, is a Swiss company mainly active in the development and management of projects based on the ethical ESG principles and the 17 "Millennium Development Goals" set by the United Nations through the initiative "Building a better world".

07.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ESG EKO AGRO Group AG
Bösch 37
6331 Huenenberg
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 500 9983
E-mail: investor-relations@esg-eag.com
Internet: www.esg-eag.com
ISIN: CH0298294981
WKN: A1409X
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
EQS News ID: 1016345

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1016345  07.04.2020 

© EQS 2020
