ESG EKO AGRO : to acquire 72MW Wind Energy projects

11/25/2019 | 04:40am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ESG EKO AGRO Group AG / Key word(s): Agreement
ESG EKO AGRO Group to acquire 72MW Wind Energy projects

25-Nov-2019 / 10:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Board of Directors announces that the Company has signed a Binding Memorandum of Understanding for the acquisition of 3 wind power projects in Poland (total capacity 72MW). 

Further details will be announced when the acquisition is completed.

With the takeover of these projects, the company secures the supply of renewable energy for its agricultural projects in Italy.

The Board of Directors expects the takeover to be completed in February 2020. 
_____________
ESG EKO AGRO Group AG ("ESG EAG") is a Swiss company mainly active in the development and management of agricultural projects, based upon the ESG ethic
principles and the 17 "Millenium Development Goals" established by the United Nations
through the initiative "Building a better world".

ESG EAG's intention is to build and control and integrated chain of agricultural
production 'from the seed to the final product' ensuring quality, transparency and
traceability in every step of the way.

Contact: investor-relations@esg-eag.com
 

25-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ESG EKO AGRO Group AG
Bösch 37
6331 Huenenberg
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 500 9983
E-mail: investor-relations@esg-eag.com
Internet: www.esg-eag.com
ISIN: CH0298294981
WKN: A1409X
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
EQS News ID: 920305

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

920305  25-Nov-2019 CET/CEST

© EQS 2019
