ESI Group: FY 2018 Sales: confirming the return to growth

Regulatory News:
ESI Group (Paris:ESI), Paris, France, (Code ISIN: FR0004110310, Symbol:
ESI), is publishing sales results for Q4, which ended on 31 January
2019, as approved by the Board of Directors on 6th of March
2019.
|
Total Sales (€m)
|
|
Licenses
|
|
Services
|
|
Total
|
2017
|
|
105.7
|
|
29.5
|
|
135.3
|
2018
|
|
109.8
|
|
29.6
|
|
139.4
|
Δ at current exchange rate
|
|
+3.9%
|
|
+0.1%
|
|
+3.1%
|
Δ at constant exchange rate
|
|
+4.8%
|
|
+0.8%
|
|
+3.9%
|
Q4 2017
|
|
49.0
|
|
7.6
|
|
56.6
|
Q4 2018
|
|
49.9
|
|
8.3
|
|
58.2
|
Δ at current exchange rate
|
|
+1.8%
|
|
+9.4%
|
|
+2.8%
|
Δ at constant exchange rate
|
|
+1.0%
|
|
+8.2%
|
|
+2.0%
|
H2 2017
|
|
66.7
|
|
14.8
|
|
81.5
|
H2 2018
|
|
70.4
|
|
15.7
|
|
86.2
|
Δ at current exchange rate
|
|
+5.6%
|
|
+6.3%
|
|
+5.7%
|
Δ at constant exchange rate
|
|
+4.9%
|
|
+5.2%
|
|
+4.9%
A return to growth
As anticipated, ESI Group has returned to the path of growth in 2018, as
part of its ongoing commercial and operational transformation. The
company closed out the year with revenues of €139.4m (+3.1%), following
Q4 sales of €58.2 (+2.8%). Annual growth was +3.9% adjusted for Forex
fluctuations (-€1.2m) associated with the falling value of 3 currencies
(the US Dollar, Japanese Yen, and Indian Rupee).
The Licensing activity is the mainstay of ESI’s business model,
representing 79% of annual sales at €109.8m (+3.9%). Primarily comprised
of yearly licenses, which are for a large part billed at the end of the
year, this business brought in €49.9m (+1.8%) for Q4, a good performance
considering the early signing of the €1.7m renewal contract in the 3rd
quarter, and €70.4m for H2 (+5.6%).
The FY18 Licensing activity consists of:
i. Repeat business (€92.2m), (renewal and add-ons) representing 84% of
the licensing revenues and generating significant recurring business
(87.2%).
ii. New business (new customers or new solutions at existing customers)
(€17.6m), representing 16% of total Licensing revenues.
The Services (Consulting) activity combines various services, from
industrial and advanced application studies, to R&D projects and
training. The significant upturn in business during the second half
(+6.3%) at €15.7m was driven by the global momentum of some major
European companies, particularly in the French automotive, aeronautics
and energy industries. Overall, sales for the Services division remained
steady at €29.6m (+0.1%), for a 21% share of total annual revenues.
A glance at the geographic distribution of revenue highlights the strong
performance of the EMEA region, which at €68.8m accounted for 49.4% of
the total, up 7.9% vs last year, and moved ahead in the mix as compared
to Asia (35.7%) and the Americas (14.9%), which decreased slightly to
€49.8m (-0.4%) and €20.8m (-3.3%) respectively. The global momentum is
due to the strategic focus on key accounts, resulting in a +12% volume
increase among the 20 largest ones, in particular driven by big
contracts with the European industry: Automakers (Volkswagen Group,
Renault, etc.), Energy (Framatome, EDF), Aeronautics (Safran). These
global Top 20 clients represent 45% of the total amount of bookings. The
Transportation (inc. Automotive) industry this year represents 57% of
total sales.
2018, an ongoing transformation
A technological and digital revolution is transforming industry
worldwide, opening countless new possibilities for design, manufacturing
and asset management, straining the traditional ways of evaluating
performance that still heavily rely on real (hardware) tests and
prototypes. Companies have no choice but to digitize their product
development and performance evaluation, not only for pre-certification
but increasingly for the asset in-Service. This is the most critical
facet of the digitization of industry (Industry 4.0, Smart Factory).
Standing on nearly five decades of pioneer experience in virtual
prototyping and sustained investments in advanced technologies, ESI
Group is ideally positioned to enable this major disruptive change among
OEMs, their suppliers and the owners of fleets of industrial assets –
whether incumbents or new players. ESI has a unique technology stack and
credibility to offer the Product Performance LifecycleTM
(PPL) platform, which brings the ability to evaluate the outcome
at any stage in the asset’s life, new or used and integrated in its
operational environment. Anchored on the concept of the Hybrid TwinTM,
a new frontier is created in simulation that combines sophisticated
causal models from virtual prototyping with guidance on what sensor data
to collect and process so as to be able to track performance practically
in real time and unlock the benefits of predictive maintenance and
reduced down time.
Cristel de Rouvray, ESI Group’s CEO, comments: “The ESI narrative
resonates deeply with our strategic customers who are increasing their
use of our solutions, as seen in their higher growth in our FY18
revenue. This gives them perspective to choose ESI as their long-term
partner, as we transform from selling products to solutions
(combinations of several products and services) defined by a proven
value proposition to achieve ‘zero real tests and zero real prototypes’.
Immediate benefits are of course enormous savings in time and money
while accelerating innovation, but the long-term stakes are to help our
innovating customers meet growing complexity in technology and
regulations while increasing confidence that the asset will perform
throughout its whole lifecycle.”
Upcoming dates
|
2018 Annual results
15 April 2019
|
|
Q1 2019 Results
28 May 2019
About ESI Group
ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and
services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique
proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical
prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually
manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products.
Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now
anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance Lifecycle™,
which addresses the operational performance of a product during its
entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of a Hybrid
Twin™, leveraging simulation, physics and data analytics, enables
manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict
product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.
ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of NYSE Euronext Paris.
Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial
sector, ESI Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the
world and reported annual sales of €139 million in 2018.
For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.
