ESI Group: First-half 2018 sales and results

Commenting on the half-year results, Alain de Rouvray, Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer of ESI Group (Paris:ESI), said: “This first
half of 2018, while not yet delivering the expected revenue growth and
financial results, does provide useful and constructive business
information on where ESI stands in its transformation to support the
Industry 4.0 and Smart Factory challenges. Initiated decades ago and
reinforced by our acquisitions, the continuous evolution of our
technologies allows us to build compelling digital solutions to enable
leading industrialists to achieve their ‘zero real prototype’
objective. For this purpose, our operations have been recently
successfully reorganized into three business pillars (Engineering,
Manufacturing and in-Service) to accelerate the creation of added value
solutions for our existing and targeted key customers.
“We are now aligning our teams and enhancing their piloting of such
transformation to support our new business model and sales strategy.
This ‘work in progress’ needs to be pursued for another year or so and
in particular with our new extended and seasoned top management team.
Their challenge is to promote revenue growth while deploying expert
resources and containing costs. Achieving sustainable growth with cost
control will require higher synergies and global coordination, which
inevitably takes more time that one would wish.
“Our first-half year performance shows that our installed base
remains very strong, with growing repeat revenues, especially in the
transportation and energy sectors. New Business (new products and new
customers) slightly decreased, which somehow reflects the change in our
customers buying pattern from ‘best in class’ tools to ‘proven’
solutions to achieve ‘zero real tests’. Such a quantum leap in
expected customer value and digital maturity requires new sales-plays.
Advanced product functionalities and performance must be coupled with
innovative modelling expertise and validation methodology, which demand
advanced services with high-level domain expertise and experienced local
support. These are challenges which weigh on short term profitability
while teams are reorganized and extended worldwide.
“Our European Area delivered the best relative half-year results,
reflecting its industry diversity and the robustness of local support
that combines wide spread internal expertise and external partnerships.
Asia-Pacific is taking more time to diversify out of the transportation
sector and the Americas still suffer from limited local expertise to
cover such a large territory.
“Notably, the concept of Hybrid TwinTM
encounters an enthusiastic early acceptance. Industrialists understand
that data exploitation demands backup from reliable and proven virtual
rational models to make actionable sense and deliver a unique value to
understand and influence the performance of their new products in real
operational life (our Product Performance LifecycleTM solutions).
This has already generated several development projects, the financial
impact of which will become gradually more significant over the next
couple of years.
“Altogether we expect a mitigated financial performance for Fiscal
Year 2018, achieving moderate revenue growth but with a significant
decrease in yearly profitability (EBITDA). We believe this is a
necessary step to pursue and complete our own transformation and
effectively promote the ‘zero real prototype’ disruptive solutions
that are critical to maintaining and achieving our ambitious performance
objectives of FY 2020 and beyond.”
Consolidated half-year results
Half year closed on July 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In € millions
|
|
H1-FY 18
|
|
H1-FY 17
|
|
Δ at current exchange rates
|
|
Δ at constant exchange rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total sales
|
|
53.2
|
|
53.7
|
|
-1.0%
|
|
+2.4%
|
Licenses
|
|
39.4
|
|
39.0
|
|
+0.9%
|
|
+4.7%
|
Services
|
|
13.8
|
|
14.7
|
|
-6.0%
|
|
-3.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
35.2
|
|
36.2
|
|
-2.7%
|
|
+1.0%
|
% of sales
|
|
66.2%
|
|
67.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA*
|
|
-7.2
|
|
-3.9
|
|
-84.0%
|
|
-89.9%
|
% of sales
|
|
-13.4%
|
|
-7.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current operating profit (loss)
|
|
-8.9
|
|
-5.5
|
|
-62.6%
|
|
-67.8%
|
% of sales
|
|
-16.7%
|
|
-10.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
|
-9.3
|
|
-6.0
|
|
-54.0%
|
|
-58.7%
|
% of sales
|
|
-17.5%
|
|
-11.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable net profit (loss)
|
|
-7.9
|
|
-5.9
|
|
-33.8%
|
|
-37.6%
|
% of sales
|
|
-14.9%
|
|
-11.0%
|
|
|
|
|
Available cash flow
|
|
12.9
|
|
14.8
|
|
-13.1%
|
|
These figures were approved by the Board of Directors’ meeting held
on September 18, 2018.
(*) EBITDA excludes non-recurring items and includes the impacts of
capitalized R&D expenditure and provisions/reversals for impairment of
trade receivables.
NB: because of strong seasonal variations, ESI Group's Licenses
business recognizes a big part of its annual revenue and results in the
4th quarter of the year. The Group’s financial year ends on 31 January.
First-half 2018 sales
First-half 2018 sales came in at €53.2 million, up 2.4% at constant
exchange rates. There was a currency impact totaling €1.8 million for
the period due to the depreciations of the US dollar and the Japanese
yen.
The product-mix remained stable: Licenses contributed 74% of sales,
compared with 73% in the prior period.
Revenue from Licenses rose 4.7% year-on-year to €39.4 million,
reflecting a good performance and solidity of the repeat business which
grew by 7.0% at constant exchange rates, with a repeat rate of 85.1%,
while new business was down by 5.3% at constant rates.
Revenue from Services was down by 3.7% to €13.8 million due to the
cyclical nature of this activity. At the same time, the Energy sector
harnessed our team’s unique expertise as we were awarded significant
contracts that are spread over several years.
ESI’s geographic sales mix reflects stronger sales in Europe over the
six-month period (4.4% at constant rates) when compared with the
Americas (-7.6%; 0.4% at constant rates) and Asia (-3.6%; 1.2% at
constant rates).
Gross margin
Gross margin came in at 66.2%, compared to 67.3% in H1 2017. This lower
figure was mainly due to Services, generating a gross margin of 24.3%
compared to 29.7% for H1 2017. Gross margin for Licenses remained high
at 81%.
Continued strategic investments in R&D
In accordance with the Group’s strategy, R&D investment was maintained
at a high level and rose 5.2% to €17.8 million (excluding the French
Research Tax Credit ‘CIR’). This investment represented 45.3% of
revenue from Licenses (amplified by the high seasonality effect). Once
the research tax credit and capitalized R&D expenditure are taken into
account, total R&D costs recorded in the P&L amounted to €14.8 million.
Profitability indicators impacted by investments
EBITDA was a negative €7.2 million, compared to a negative €3.9 million
in H1 2017. This decline reflects ongoing R&D investments and growth in
General and Administrative (G&A) expenditure driven by the costs of new
offices and the reinforcement of support teams (including HR and IT).
Sales & Marketing (S&M) costs remained relatively stable over the period.
As a result of lower EBITDA, the Group reported a current operating loss
of €8.9 million and negative EBIT of €9.3 million, aggregates declining
respectively by €3.4 million and €3.3 million when compared with H1
2017. The Financial Result improved to a negative €0.7 million from a
negative €1.6 million in H1 2017. The Group’s Attributable net loss for
the period was €7.9 million versus a net loss of €5.9 million for the
first six months of 2017.
A robust financial structure
The Group had a positive cash balance of €12.9 million at July 31, 2018.
Net debt stood at €33.2 million and the gearing (debt-to-equity) ratio
came out at 35.6% at the reporting date.
Appointment of Cristel de Rouvray as CEO, effective February 1st,
2019
As part of the succession plan, ESI Group’s Board decided to appoint
Cristel de Rouvray as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ESI Group, with
effect from February 1st, 2019. Cristel has been an active member of the
Board since July 1999 and has been intimately involved in the decisions
of the company as Board lead and chairwoman of the Compensation,
Nomination and Governance committee through these past years. Indeed,
Alain de Rouvray will become non-executive Chairman as of this date.
Change of financial closing date
For the purposes of clarity of financial reporting, and subject to the
approval the next General Shareholders’ Meeting, the Group has decided
to change its fiscal year-end from January 31 to December 31. With this
change the 2019 period will close on December 31 and will therefore
comprise only 11 months.
About ESI Group
ESI
Group is a leading innovator in Virtual
Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI
has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers
replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to
virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future
products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is
now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance LifecycleTM,
which addresses the operational performance of a product during its
entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of Hybrid TwinTM,
leveraging simulation, physics and data analysis, enables manufacturers
to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product
performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.
ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris.
Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial
sector, ESI
Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and
reported annual sales of €135 million in 2017.
For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.
