ESI Group : is Awarded First Prize of the Gaïa Campaign 2018 for the Third Year in a Row

ESI Group (FR0004110310 – ESI), leader and pioneer in virtual
prototyping solutions, has been awarded first prize in the Gaïa campaign
2018 for midcaps with annual revenues under €150m. This is the third
year in a row ESI has won first prize in this category and it keeps its
place in the index which singles out the 70 top-rated companies in the
CSR domain.
This award recognizes the efforts undertaken by ESI to continuously
improve its commitment to social, societal and environmental
responsibility. In 2018, the Group has reached a new milestone by
joining the United
Nations Global Compact, illustrating its beliefs and its willingness
to act in these domains.
Vincent Chaillou, Chief Operating Officer of ESI Group, said: “We are
proud to be recognized for our social, societal and environmental
practices for the past three years. This confirms our willingness to
pursue actions started several years ago and to federate our teams
around these challenges. Beyond our own actions, we are glad to offer
solutions which support the reduction of our customers’ environmental
footprint, for example by building lighter vehicles or by improving
work conditions for their employees, in line with Indsutry of the
future.”
The Gaïa Index was created in 2009 as the benchmark sustainable
development index for listed French mid-caps (ETI). Developed by
EthiFinance, the Index selects SMEs based on their CSR performance. The
Gaïa Index has outperformed the CAC 40 and CAC Mid & Small indexes every
year. The methodology uses CSR data to evaluate a companies’
transparency and maturity in terms of CSR policies, best practices and
performance.
Read about our CSR strategy under “Our responsibility”: https://www.esi-group.com/company/about/our-responsibility
Next events:
|
Actionaria exhibition
November 22 & 23, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3 2018 sales
November 27, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About ESI Group
ESI
Group is a leading innovator in Virtual
Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI
has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers
replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to
virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future
products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is
now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance LifecycleTM,
which addresses the operational performance of a product during its
entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of Hybrid TwinTM,
leveraging simulation, physics and data analysis, enables manufacturers
to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product
performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.
ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris.
Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial
sector, ESI
Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and
reported annual sales of €135 million in 2017.
For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.
