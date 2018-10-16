ESI Group : is Awarded First Prize of the Gaïa Campaign 2018 for the Third Year in a Row

Regulatory News:

ESI Group (FR0004110310 – ESI), leader and pioneer in virtual prototyping solutions, has been awarded first prize in the Gaïa campaign 2018 for midcaps with annual revenues under €150m. This is the third year in a row ESI has won first prize in this category and it keeps its place in the index which singles out the 70 top-rated companies in the CSR domain.

This award recognizes the efforts undertaken by ESI to continuously improve its commitment to social, societal and environmental responsibility. In 2018, the Group has reached a new milestone by joining the United Nations Global Compact, illustrating its beliefs and its willingness to act in these domains.

Vincent Chaillou, Chief Operating Officer of ESI Group, said: “We are proud to be recognized for our social, societal and environmental practices for the past three years. This confirms our willingness to pursue actions started several years ago and to federate our teams around these challenges. Beyond our own actions, we are glad to offer solutions which support the reduction of our customers’ environmental footprint, for example by building lighter vehicles or by improving work conditions for their employees, in line with Indsutry of the future.”

The Gaïa Index was created in 2009 as the benchmark sustainable development index for listed French mid-caps (ETI). Developed by EthiFinance, the Index selects SMEs based on their CSR performance. The Gaïa Index has outperformed the CAC 40 and CAC Mid & Small indexes every year. The methodology uses CSR data to evaluate a companies’ transparency and maturity in terms of CSR policies, best practices and performance.

Read about our CSR strategy under “Our responsibility”: https://www.esi-group.com/company/about/our-responsibility

Next events:

Actionaria exhibition November 22 & 23, 2018 Q3 2018 sales November 27, 2018

About ESI Group

ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance LifecycleTM, which addresses the operational performance of a product during its entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of Hybrid TwinTM, leveraging simulation, physics and data analysis, enables manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.

ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial sector, ESI Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and reported annual sales of €135 million in 2017.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005887/en/