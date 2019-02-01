ESI Group : nominates its new Chief Executive Officer Cristel de Rouvray

ESI Group (FR0004110310 – ESI), pioneer and leading innovator in
Virtual Prototyping solutions, announces the appointment of Cristel de
Rouvray as Chief Executive Officer, effective the 1st
February 2019. Cristel de Rouvray, age 42 and previously Board Leader of
the Group and an Executive at an American Non-Profit Organization,
succeeds Alain de Rouvray, founder of the company who remains Chairman.
Cristel de Rouvray has a long track record with ESI Group and has been
an ESI Board member since 1999. Appointed Board Leader, she served as
Chairwoman of the Compensation, Nomination & Governance Committee, as
project leader for succession planning, and as head of an operational
committee for critical Human Resources related topics. She has been a
key driver in building and supporting ESI’s talent development and
management decisions. Through this experience, Cristel has gained both a
deep understanding of ESI‘s expertise, market, people and culture, and
has successfully established a productive working relationship with the
industrial ecosystem, the Board, the Group Executive Committee and key
managers.
Alain de Rouvray, Founder and Chairman, comments: “Reaching the
conclusion of a multi-year process of managing my succession as CEO of
the company, the Board has decided that Cristel is the best candidate to
take the CEO position. Her deep knowledge of our company, her commitment
over the past 18 years, her remarkable management and business
intelligence skills, and her successful relationship with the leadership
team are major and decisive assets as we move the company forward and
capitalize on the huge opportunities in front of us. I will actively
support Cristel to ensure that our culture of innovation, as well as our
business and social ethics, are preserved in this challenging period. I
am committed to aiding our new leadership team to navigate the
accelerated and changing landscape in which we find ourselves and our
business.”
Cristel added: “I am fully energized to take on this CEO role in the
midst our transformation as we position our company as the essential
partner for industrialists aiming for zero real tests, zero
real prototypes. ESI Group, over decades, has built a solid
foundation of amazing talent, customer credibility and inspiring
solutions, with consequent and wide recognition from our peers, partners
and customers. My job, and that of our next-generation leadership, is to
unleash, with the active support of the Board and its Chairman, this
legacy on the strategic and socially responsible mission of enabling
industry to innovate in the face of mounting expectations of the safety,
sustainability and relevance of the products they develop, manufacture
and support.”
Over the past 14 years, Cristel has successfully held Executive roles at
College Track, an American non-profit organization. Founded by Laurene
Powell Jobs, this organization is recognized for its excellence in
helping, to date, more than 3000 youth from low income neighborhoods to
enter and graduate from college. She has partnered closely with the
College Track CEO and Board of Directors on the organization’s strategy
and execution, acting as a catalyst for tenfold growth over the past
decade.
Cristel has dual French and US American nationality. She holds a BA in
Economics and a Master in International Policy Studies from Stanford
University, where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa. Cristel received a PhD
in Economics from the London School of Economics (LSE) where she earned
the prize for the best thesis in her field.
Find
out here: Cristel de Rouvray complete biography.
About ESI Group
ESI
Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and
services. Specialist in material physics, ESI
has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers
replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to
virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future
products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is
now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance LifecycleTM,
which addresses the operational performance of a product during its
entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of Hybrid TwinTM,
leveraging simulation, physics and data analysis, enables manufacturers
to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product
performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.
ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris.
Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial
sector, ESI
Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and
reported annual sales of €135 million in 2017.
