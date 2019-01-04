ESI Group : to Exhibit at CES 2019

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/ESI/
About ESI Group
ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and
services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique
proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical
prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually
manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products.
Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now
anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance Lifecycle™,
which addresses the operational performance of a product during its
entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of a Hybrid
Twin™, leveraging simulation, physics and data analytics, enables
manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict
product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.
