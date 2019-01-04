Log in
ESI Group : to Exhibit at CES 2019

01/04/2019 | 06:45pm EST

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/ESI/

Company:   ESI Group
Booth/Stand: 9317
Event:

CES 2019
Jan 8 - 11, 2019
Las Vegas, NV, US

Web:

http://esi-group.com

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/ESIgroup/

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/ESIgroup

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/user/esigroup

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/esi-group/

 

About ESI Group

ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance Lifecycle™, which addresses the operational performance of a product during its entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of a Hybrid Twin™, leveraging simulation, physics and data analytics, enables manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.


© Business Wire 2019
