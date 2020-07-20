Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ESM European Stability Mechanism : Board of Governors appoints Paschal Donohoe as its Chairperson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

(Luxembourg) - The Board of Governors of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) appointed the President of the Eurogroup Paschal Donohoe as its Chairperson, effective from 17 July 2020. In this capacity Mr Donohoe succeeds Mário Centeno.

Minister Donohoe welcomed his appointment stating: 'It is a great honour to be appointed Chairperson of the ESM Board of Governors, and I thank my colleagues for placing their confidence in me. We are at an important point in the development of the ESM and the package of reforms agreed in principle by the Eurogroup will strengthen the resilience and crisis resolution capabilities of the euro area. My objective is to work closely with my colleagues on the Board to implement the new tasks and responsibilities of the ESM. I am confident that our collective effort will help the ESM develop to its full potential as a crisis resolution mechanism.'

He added: 'I would like to pay tribute to Mário Centeno for his skill and leadership of the Board over the past two and a half years. I think this is most clearly demonstrated in the speed at which the ESM Pandemic Crisis Support instrument was agreed and operationalised during this exceptionally challenging time.'

ESM Managing Director Klaus Regling said: 'I congratulate Paschal Donohoe on his appointment as Chairperson of the ESM Board of Governors. He is one of the longest serving finance ministers in the euro area. During his time in office, since 2017, Ireland has been one of the EU's fastest growing economies following the successful completion of a stability support programme in 2013. His experience and skills will be particularly useful in these challenging times. Under Paschal's leadership, the ESM Board of Governors will face important tasks, such as responding to potential requests from member states to activate the Pandemic Crisis Support credit line, and the completion of ESM reform.'

Paschal Donohoe was appointed Minister of Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform in June 2017, and re-appointed as Minister of Finance in June 2020. Prior to that, he served in government as Minister of Public Expenditure and Reform (from May 2016) and Minister of Transport, Tourism and Sport (2014-2016). He is a graduate of the University of Dublin, Trinity College, with a degree in Politics and Economics.

The ESM Board of Governors forms the highest governing body of the ESM and comprises the Ministers of Finance of the euro area member states. The most important decisions taken by the Board of Governors require mutual agreement. These include the provision of financial assistance to an ESM Member and the choice of instruments, conditions, and terms of such assistance. The EU Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs and the ECB President may participate in the meetings of the Board of Governors as observers.

Find here biographies of former Chairpersons of the ESM Board of Governors.

Disclaimer

ESM - European Stability Mechanism published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 21:15:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pNATIONAL RESERVE BANK OF TONGA : Monthly Economic Review for May 2020
PU
05:36pMonetary Policy Data May 2020
PU
05:36pSAG AFTRA : Jul 20 2020 Arts and Entertainment Unions and Organizations Call on Congress to ... Read More
PU
05:35pLawmakers seek FAA employee survey records after Boeing 737 MAX crashes
RE
05:20pLIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures backslide amid cautious slaughter improvements
RE
05:17pUtilities Shares Slip -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:16pESM EUROPEAN STABILITY MECHANISM : Board of Governors appoints Paschal Donohoe as its Chairperson
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pCommunications Services Shares Move Higher -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German parliamentary committee to discuss Wirecard scandal next week - lawmaker
2NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
3BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas plays long-game to be Europe's banking winner from COVID crisis
4GREENSTAR BIOSCIENCES CORP. : GreenStar Biosciences Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settleme..
5KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.4 billion, with 6% comparable sales decrease; in..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group