ESM European Stability Mechanism : EFSF raises 3 billion in new 16-year bond

Luxembourg - The European Financial Stability Facility on Wednesday raised €3 billion in a new 16-year bond, leaving just €1 billion in funding needs for the remainder of the second quarter.

'Today's transaction met with very strong demand, as we responded to heightened investor interest in the maturity range above 10 years. The 16-year deal fills a gap in our outstanding bond tenors, and demonstrates our strategy of maintaining presence on all parts of the yield curve' said Siegfried Ruhl, EFSF Head of Funding and Investor Relations.

The spread of the 0.875% bond, which will mature on 10 April 2035, was fixed at mid swaps plus 2 basis points, for a reoffer yield of 0.951%. The order book was in excess of €11.7 billion.

Bookrunners for the deal were Barclays, BNP Paribas and DZ Bank.

