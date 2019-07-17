ESM European Stability Mechanism : Statement following meeting between Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and ESM Managing Director Klaus Regling

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on 16 July with ESM Managing Director Klaus Regling at Megaron Maximou (Prime Minister's office in Athens).

The meeting was held in a very positive atmosphere.

The PM stressed the importance of growth-enhancing reforms and job creation, which are the central pledges of the new Greek government. Mr Mitsotakis reiterated that Greece will respect its fiscal targets. He also expressed his belief that the fast implementation of structural reforms can pave the way for higher growth and additional fiscal space.

Mr Regling congratulated the PM on his election victory. He stressed that the ESM is Greece's long-term partner and is willing to assist the government in its push to foster competitiveness and sustainable long-term growth.

The Prime Minister and Mr Regling stressed their willingness to continuously work together constructively in an atmosphere based on mutual trust.

