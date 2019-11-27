ESM reform doesn't increase probability of debt restructuring - Gualtieri

In a parliamentary hearing, Gualtieri addressed a concern raised by some politicians and economists that introducing new conditions called "single limb collective action clauses" (CACS), in sovereign bond issues raised the risk of restructuring.

"The new CACs do not increase the probability of a restructuring," Gualtieri told the Senate panel. "Anyone who writes that the reform introduces automatic debt restructuring is saying something false."

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones; editing by Crispian Balmer)