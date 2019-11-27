Log in
ESM reform doesn't increase probability of debt restructuring - Gualtieri

11/27/2019 | 03:03pm GMT
Informal meeting of ministers of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) and Eurogroup

Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Wednesday that a reform of the euro zone bailout fund due to be approved by euro zone leaders next month does not make sovereign debt restructuring more likely.

In a parliamentary hearing, Gualtieri addressed a concern raised by some politicians and economists that introducing new conditions called "single limb collective action clauses" (CACS), in sovereign bond issues raised the risk of restructuring.

"The new CACs do not increase the probability of a restructuring," Gualtieri told the Senate panel. "Anyone who writes that the reform introduces automatic debt restructuring is saying something false."

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones; editing by Crispian Balmer)

