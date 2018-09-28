ESMA European Securities and Markets Authority : updates the Q&As on ’s temporary product intervention measures

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has today updated its Questions and Answers on ESMA's temporary product intervention measures on the marketing, distribution or sale of CFDs and binary options to retail clients based on Article 40 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (MiFIR).

The updated Q&As provide clarification on the application of the temporary product intervention measures in relation to rolling spot forex.

The purpose of this Q&A is to promote common supervisory approaches and practices in the application of ESMA's temporary product intervention measures in relation to the marketing, distribution or sale of CFDs and Binary options to retail clients. It aims at market participants.

Next steps

ESMA will continue to monitor this Q&A on ESMA's temporary product intervention measures on the marketing, distribution or sale of CFDs and Binary options to retail clients in the coming months and will review and update them where required.