Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ESMA European Securities and Markets Authority : updates the Q&As on ’s temporary product intervention measures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 12:47pm CEST

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has today updated its Questions and Answers on ESMA's temporary product intervention measures on the marketing, distribution or sale of CFDs and binary options to retail clients based on Article 40 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (MiFIR).

The updated Q&As provide clarification on the application of the temporary product intervention measures in relation to rolling spot forex.

The purpose of this Q&A is to promote common supervisory approaches and practices in the application of ESMA's temporary product intervention measures in relation to the marketing, distribution or sale of CFDs and Binary options to retail clients. It aims at market participants.

Next steps

ESMA will continue to monitor this Q&A on ESMA's temporary product intervention measures on the marketing, distribution or sale of CFDs and Binary options to retail clients in the coming months and will review and update them where required.

Disclaimer

ESMA - European Securities and Markets Authority published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 10:46:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:02pSEC lawsuit sends Tesla shares tumbling
RE
01:02pAIIB ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT BANK : First On-lending Facility Supports Renewable Energy Projects in Turkey
PU
01:02pAIIB ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT BANK : Rural Population of Andhra Pradesh, India to Benefit from New Investment
PU
01:02pAIIB ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT BANK : Helps Bring Clean Drinking Water, Sanitation Services to Rural Egypt
PU
01:02pEEF MANUFACTURERS' ORGANISATION : - Canada deal proposals 'naive and unrealistic'
PU
12:47pItalian Assets Dive After Government's Budget Plan -- Update
DJ
12:47pESMA EUROPEAN SECURITIES AND MARKETS AUTHORITY : updates the Q&As on ’s temporary product intervention measures
PU
12:45pNikkei nears 27-year high as Japan's exporters benefit from strong dollar, U.S. economy
RE
12:42pIOM INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION FOR MIGRATION : Dominican Republic, IOM, ILO Work Together for Formalization of Migrant Workers
PU
12:42pBLOCKCHAIN : the Ministry of economic development sets up a Group of experts for the drafting of a National Strategy
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seeks to remove him from Tesla
2EASYJET : EASYJET : profit boosted by Ryanair cancellations
3LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : Boeing wins $9.2 billion contract for new Air Force training jet
4THYSSENKRUPP : THYSSENKRUPP : Feeling the Heat, Germany's Thyssenkrupp to Split in Two
5ADIDAS : ADIDAS : Trial to Cap Tumultuous Year for NCAA

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.