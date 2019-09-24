Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ESMO and Apogenix Collaborate on 'Recurrent Glioblastoma Management: Challenges and Opportunities' Colloquium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Apogenix AG / Key word(s): Conference
ESMO and Apogenix Collaborate on 'Recurrent Glioblastoma Management: Challenges and Opportunities' Colloquium

24.09.2019 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ESMO and Apogenix Collaborate on "Recurrent Glioblastoma Management: Challenges and Opportunities" Colloquium
 

Heidelberg, Germany, September 24, 2019 - Apogenix, a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation immuno-oncology therapeutics, announced today that it will be supporting a colloquium titled "Recurrent Glioblastoma Management: Challenges and Opportunities" at this year's ESMO Congress, held from September 27 to October 1 at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain. The chairs and speakers - all international experts in the glioblastoma field - will discuss the current standard of care for recurrent glioblastoma, novel treatment approaches, the role and biological mechanisms of the CD95/CD95 ligand (Fas/Fas ligand) pathway, as well as the rationale and clinical results of CD95 ligand/Fas ligand inhibition.
 

The colloquium will take place on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 6:30 to 8:00 pm in Hall 3, Salamanca Auditorium.
Session chairs are:

- Emilie Le Rhun, M.D., Senior Neuro-Oncologist at the Department of Neurosurgery at the University Hospital Lille, France

- Prof. Matthias Preusser, M.D., Head of the Division of Oncology at the Medical University of Vienna, Austria

Speakers further include:

- Prof. Michael Weller, M.D., Director of the Department of Neurology at the University Hospital Zurich, Switzerland

- Prof. Wolfgang Wick, M.D., Medical Director and Chairman of the Neurology Clinic at the Heidelberg University Hospital, Germany
 

About Apogenix
Apogenix is a private company developing innovative immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company's pipeline of immuno-oncology drug candidates targets different tumor necrosis factor (TNF) superfamily-dependent signaling pathways, thereby restoring the immune response against tumors. Checkpoint inhibitor asunercept, the company's lead immuno-oncology candidate, is in late-stage clinical development with PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) designation by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of glioblastoma. Based on its proprietary technology platform for the construction of novel TNF superfamily receptor agonists (HERA-ligands), Apogenix develops CD40, CD27, GITR, HVEM, and 4-1BB receptor agonists for cancer immunotherapy. The TRAIL receptor agonist program was outlicensed to AbbVie. AbbVie has initiated a phase I trial with TRAIL receptor agonist ABBV-621 in patients suffering from solid tumors, non-Hodgkins's lymphoma, or acute myeloid leukemia.
 

About Asunercept
Apogenix' lead immuno-oncology candidate asunercept is a fully human fusion protein that consists of the extracellular domain of the CD95 receptor and the Fc domain of an IgG1 antibody. It is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Asunercept was granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of glioblastoma and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) in both the EU and the US and PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) designation by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of glioblastoma. Asunercept is exclusively licensed to CANbridge Life Sciences under a development and commercialization license covering China, Macao, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.


Contacts
Peter Willinger, CFO
Jennifer Mogk, PR Manager
Apogenix AG
Phone: +49 6221 58608-0
E-Mail: contact@apogenix.com
Web: www.apogenix.com

Media Contacts
Katja Arnold
Andreas Jungfer
MC Services AG
Phone: +49 89 210228-0
E-Mail: apogenix@mc-services.eu


24.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

878643  24.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=878643&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:29aFUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Introduces Vit Kit-NX, the Next Generation of Vitrification Media Solutions
BU
04:27aBEACH ENERGY : Victorian Otway Basin Site Visit Presentation
PU
04:27aCzech EPH looks at Polish troubled coal mine Janina - DGP
RE
04:26aACI WORLDWIDE : Launches Universal Confirmations-Empowering Banks to Deliver Full Transparency to Customers
AQ
04:25aFACEBOOK : BOJ Kuroda urges global cooperation in regulating Facebook's Libra
RE
04:24aStarbucks wins, Fiat loses fights against EU tax orders
RE
04:24aStarbucks wins, Fiat loses fights against EU tax orders
RE
04:22aWIZZ AIR : Uk announces new route to tenerife from london luton
PU
04:22aGLOBAL ADVISORY : Eric Lalo joins Rothschild & Co as Head of Sovereign Advisory
PU
04:22aAON : hosts (R)evolution of Risk at the 16th Hazards Conference
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : BNP's prime brokerage deal with Deutsche may transfer 1,000 staff
3FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : After Thomas Cook collapse, UK PM asks why bosses got paid millions
4China grants new tariff waivers for U.S. soybean imports - Bloomberg
5U.S.-Japan trade deal hits snag as Tokyo seeks assurances on car tariffs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group