ESO : Identifies Key Fire Trends to Watch in 2019

ESO,
the leading data and software company serving emergency medical services
(EMS), fire departments, and hospitals, today shared the trends
it predicts will have the biggest impact on fire departments in
2019: Visibility and accessibility to data will continue to be
important; mental health and wellness will grow in awareness; response
to large-scale events will remain in the spotlight; and budget scrutiny
will increase.
“In 2019, fire departments’ usage of data will evolve and play a vital
role on both the operational side as well as helping create a narrative
for the community,” said Shelley Koegler, Vice President of Fire for
ESO. “Mental health and overall wellness, in particular cancer and
cancer prevention, will gather momentum as topics of discussion in the
industry.”
Key Fire Predictions for 2019:
-
Awareness of mental health and overall wellness will be an area of
focus:
Increased acknowledgement of wear and tear (especially
around cancer and suicide since they are the top two killers) – and
ways to address the issue – will continue to gain momentum.
Departments will need to create programs to prepare, educate, and
respond to mental and physical health needs, including budget
consideration, preventative measures, and the potential impact on
other resources. From a software perspective, we will begin to see
functions and features that create reporting and automatic flags to
help agencies develop proactive programs for responders.
-
Large-scale events will place funding challenges and response times
in the spotlight:
Large-scale events will continue to occur
and bring into sharp focus funding challenges, response times, mutual
aid resources, etc. Many large-scale events are regional in nature;
however, the response to these types of events tends to be national in
scope as departments from around the country send people and equipment
to assist. Data will play an increasingly important role to help
firefighters improve response planning and objectively provide
responses to criticism of managing large-scale fires.
-
Visibility and accessibility to data will continue to increase in
importance:
In 2019, the value and importance of data and
data insights will increase as departments across the country leverage
data to determine long-term impacts of code changes and to help shape
implementation of service delivery enhancements. Additionally, data
will help fire departments create a narrative that can easily be
shared with government officials and citizens.
-
Budget scrutiny and pressure will continue to increase:
Budget
scrutiny will continue to be an issue in 2019 and budget pressure will
ratchet up. According to ESO’s 2018
Fire Trends Report, fire-related calls accounted for 30 percent of
all calls while EMS-related calls accounted for about 70 percent of
all calls, which will increase scrutiny around investments and budget
dollars related to fire. Tracking of dollars to create benchmarks and
measure relevant outcomes, including anticipating needs during
large-scale events, will improve conversations with city council and
local governing bodies.
