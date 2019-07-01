Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ESPERITE NV (ESP) WITH CRYOSAVE CONFIRMS THE SAFETY OF ALL THE SAMPLES STORED AND THANKS THE 260'000 FAMILIES FOR THEIR TRUST AND CONFIDENCE.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 01:18am EDT

ESPERITE NV (ESP) WITH CRYOSAVE CONFIRMS THE SAFETY OF ALL THE SAMPLES STORED AND THANKS THE 260’000 FAMILIES FOR THEIR TRUST AND CONFIDENCE.

CryoSave chose PBKM as the appropriate subcontractor for the secured long term storage and intends to keep the total control of the operations.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – 1st July 2019

CryoSave would like to thank the +260’000 families already clients for placing their trust and confidence in our company. CryoSave, established since 19 years, is the reference in the Cord Blood Banking Industry with more than 330’000 samples stored. During these years, CryoSave has maintained without compromise the high-quality processing and storage services that ensure the best security for our clients and their Family.

Umbilical cord blood stem cells are the patients’ property. These remain safely stored under CryoSave’s supervision.

Umbilical cord stem cells have been fully processed in our laboratories in Belgium or in Geneva in compliance with the most stringent Regulations and high-quality Standards.

CryoSave, in order to maximize the security of the clients has recently concluded an agreement with the subcontractor PBKM whose European laboratory is in Warsaw, for the long-term storage services. As a matter of fact, PBKM, officially recognized by the Public Health Authorities, has been Selected by CryoSave, The Family Stem Cell Bank and has all the Accreditations Required, for our Quality Standards and for your Peace of Mind.

Furthermore, CryoSave has audited the Quality System and will regularly do so in order to confirm that it continues to match perfectly the Swiss requirements, based on the SwissMedic guidelines and the NetCord-Fact certification.

The storage of the umbilical cord blood stem cells remains under CryoSave’s Control and Supervision. Indeed, CryoSave is the entry point and will keep its best efforts for their Safe Guard.

CryoSave’s long-established professionalism and expertise in the field of stem cells banking is recognized by the medical community.

About ESPERITE

ESPERITE group, listed at Euronext Amsterdam and Paris, is a leading international company in regenerative and precision medicine founded in 2000.

To learn more about the ESPERITE Group, or to book an interview with CEO Mr. Frederic Amar: +31 575 548 998 - ir@esperite.com or visit the website at www.esperite.com.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:06aBREAKING - AFCON : Madagascar Defeat Nigeria, Top Group B
AQ
02:05aALZCHEM GROUP AG : Shares of AlzChem Group AG are now listed under new ISIN and WKN
EQ
02:05aDEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG : DEMIRE reduces average costs of funding by 25 bps
EQ
02:04aKenya telecom giant Safaricom's CEO Bob Collymore dies of cancer
RE
02:04aAKZONOBEL : share buyback (June 24, 2019 – June 28, 2019)
AQ
02:04aPERNOD RICARD : aids Nakhon Pathom community
AQ
02:04aSAHA PATHANA INTER PCL : Sojitz appointed sales agent for Saha's industrial parks
AQ
02:04aNIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : NTT Corp amalgamates capabilities in tech field, sets up headquarters in London
AQ
02:04aFORRESTER RESEARCH : More disruption on the cards as IT advances
AQ
02:03aRPC : Form 8.3 - RPC
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
2Oil jumps over 2% as Saudi Arabia, Russia back supply cuts
3PM contender Hunt sets out plans to prepare Britain for no-deal Brexit
4SK HYNIX INC : Japan to tighten curbs on tech material exports to South Korea amid wartime labour row
5WÄRTSILÄ : WÄRTSILÄ : Wärtsilä's fast track delivery of a 200 MW engine power plant will help meet Cambodia's ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About