ESPERITE NV (ESP) WITH CRYOSAVE CONFIRMS THE SAFETY OF ALL THE SAMPLES STORED AND THANKS THE 260’000 FAMILIES FOR THEIR TRUST AND CONFIDENCE.

CryoSave chose PBKM as the appropriate subcontractor for the secured long term storage and intends to keep the total control of the operations.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – 1st July 2019

CryoSave would like to thank the +260’000 families already clients for placing their trust and confidence in our company. CryoSave, established since 19 years, is the reference in the Cord Blood Banking Industry with more than 330’000 samples stored. During these years, CryoSave has maintained without compromise the high-quality processing and storage services that ensure the best security for our clients and their Family.

Umbilical cord blood stem cells are the patients’ property. These remain safely stored under CryoSave’s supervision.

Umbilical cord stem cells have been fully processed in our laboratories in Belgium or in Geneva in compliance with the most stringent Regulations and high-quality Standards.

CryoSave, in order to maximize the security of the clients has recently concluded an agreement with the subcontractor PBKM whose European laboratory is in Warsaw, for the long-term storage services. As a matter of fact, PBKM, officially recognized by the Public Health Authorities, has been Selected by CryoSave, The Family Stem Cell Bank and has all the Accreditations Required, for our Quality Standards and for your Peace of Mind.

Furthermore, CryoSave has audited the Quality System and will regularly do so in order to confirm that it continues to match perfectly the Swiss requirements, based on the SwissMedic guidelines and the NetCord-Fact certification.

The storage of the umbilical cord blood stem cells remains under CryoSave’s Control and Supervision. Indeed, CryoSave is the entry point and will keep its best efforts for their Safe Guard.

CryoSave’s long-established professionalism and expertise in the field of stem cells banking is recognized by the medical community.

