ESPN and International Swimming League Reach U.S. Rights Agreement

Over 100 Olympians are represented by the ISL, including 41 Olympic gold medals from the 2016 Olympic Games

ESPN coverage begins with first meet, October 5–6 in Indianapolis, USA

The International Swimming League (ISL) and ESPN have reached an agreement to provide U.S. coverage of the world’s first team-oriented professional swimming league, with the initial meet happening October 5–6 in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA.

ESPN will offer live and delayed streaming coverage of all regular season matches via ESPN3, its multi-screen digital network on the ESPN App. ESPN3 is accessible to fans who receive their high-speed internet connection or video subscription from an affiliated service provider. ESPN3 is also available at no cost to U.S. college students and U.S.-based military personnel via on-campus educational and on-base military broadband networks.

The ISL is a ground-breaking global professional team competition launching this fall that is set to revolutionize the sport of swimming. Star swimmers will be competing on behalf of eight clubs (Cali Condors, DC Trident, Aqua Centurions, Energy Standard, LA Current, NY Breakers, Iron, and London Roar) to win points in regular season matches across Europe and the United States in October and November. The season culminates with the championship event in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on December 20 and 21, featuring the top four teams (two U.S.-based teams, two Europe-based teams) competing to be the first-ever ISL Champions. Approximately $180,000 USD in prize money will be awarded at each regular season meet, with nearly $1.5 million USD in prize money available at the championship.

“We are very happy to work with ESPN to ensure that U.S. swim fans will be able to watch the first season of the International Swimming League,” said ISL President Konstantin Grigorishin said. “The U.S. audience is vitally important for us as we look to grow our revolutionary new league, and we are delighted that millions of sports fans in the U.S. will be able to access their favourite stars compete against other elite swimmers in the world.”

The meet dates and locations are as follows:

5-6 October 2019 – IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA

12-13 October 2019 – Aquatic Swimming Complex, Naples, Italy

19-20 October 2019 – The LISD Westside Aquatic Center, Lewisville, Texas, USA

26-27 October 2019 – Duna Area, Budapest, Hungary

16-17 November 2019 – Natatorium at the Eppley Recreation Center, College Park, Maryland, USA

23-24 November 2019 – London Aquatic Centre, Great Britain

20-21 December 2019 – Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA – CHAMPIONSHIP

The world’s best swimmers – approximately 75 percent of all current Olympic Games Champions – will compete in the league, with men and women sharing equal prize money and media attention as they do battle for their respective clubs. The ISL will engage sports fans each weekend with high-tempo two-hour matches, cutting-edge television production including a unique camera plan and behind-the-scenes access, and a never-before-seen live show. The U.S. will be represented by athletes on five of the eight ISL teams in the 2019 season:

U.S. athletes will be competing alongside some of the world’s finest swimmers including Adam Peaty, Sarah Sjostrom, Cate Campbell, Federica Pellegrini and Florent Manaudou. Here is the full list of competing U.S. swimmers, and their respective ISL teams:

Los Angeles Current:

Nathan Adrian

Michael Chadwick

Jack Conger

Matt Grevers

Ryan Held

Chase Kalisz

Will Licon

Ryan Murphy

Blake Pieroni

Josh Prenot

Andrew Seliskar

Tom Shields

Kathleen Baker

Amy Bilquist

Ella Eastin

Margo Geer

Annie Lazor

Katie McLaughlin

Leah Smith

Kendyl Stewart

Aly Tetzloff

DC Trident:

Zach Apple

Kevin Cordes

Abrahm DeVine

Ian Finnerty

Zane Grothe

Zach Harting

Robert Howard

Jay Litherland

Cody Miller

Giles Smith

Emma Barksdale

Lisa Bratton

Natalie Coughlin

Bethany Galat

Sarah Gibson

Madison Kennedy

Katie Ledecky

Cali Condors:

Bowen Becker

Caeleb Dressel

Nic Fink

Townley Haas

Justin Ress

John Shebat

Andrew Wilson

Mallory Comerford

Kelsi Dahlia

Hali Flickinger

Molly Hannis, Natalie Hinds

Lilly King

Melanie Margalis

Olivia Smoliga

New York Breakers:

Michael Andrew

Justin Lynch

Jacob Pebley

Ali DeLoof

Catie DeLoof

Gabby DeLoof

Emily Escbedo

Breeja Larson

Lia Neal

Aqua Centurions:

Gunnar Bentz

About the ISL: The International Swimming League is a global professional swimming competition launching in 2019 with teams in both Europe (Italy-based Aqua Centurions, France-based Energy Standard, Hungary-based Iron, and London Roar) and the United States (Cali Condors, DC Trident, LA Current, NY Breakers). The inaugural season will include matches in Indianapolis IN, Naples ITA, Lewisville TX, Budapest HUN, College Park MD, London GBR, and the championship finale at the 12,000-seat Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, NV. The ISL aims to create groundbreaking projects, in both form and content, exploring the full potential of competitive swimming while securing sustainable commercial growth in the sport.

