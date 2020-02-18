|
ESR Cayman : PROPOSED ISSUE OF SINGAPORE DOLLAR DENOMINATED NOTES UNDER THE US$2,000,000,000 MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME
02/18/2020 | 07:08pm EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities referred to herein. This announcement is not, and is not intended to be, an offer of securities of the Company for sale, or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company, in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption under, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state or local securities laws. This announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. No public offer of the securities referred to herein is being or will be made in the United States.
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1821)
PROPOSED ISSUE OF SINGAPORE DOLLAR DENOMINATED NOTES UNDER THE US$2,000,000,000 MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME
The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of the Notes to institutional investors in Asia and Europe. In connection with the Proposed Notes Issue, the Company will provide certain qualified institutional investors with recent corporate and financial information regarding the Group, which may not previously have been made public. The completion of the Proposed Notes Issue is subject to market conditions and investors' interest. Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited, DBS Bank Ltd. and United Overseas Bank Limited as the joint bookrunners are managing the Proposed Notes Issue.
If the Notes are issued, the Group intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance of the Notes for the refinancing of existing borrowings, financing of potential acquisition and investment opportunities which the Group may pursue in the future as well as working capital requirements and the general corporate purposes of the Group.
Application will be made to the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the Notes on the Official List of the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained herein. Admission of the Notes to the Official List of the SGX-ST and listing of the Notes on the SGX-ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company, the Group or the Notes. No listing of the Notes has been, or will be, sought in Hong Kong.
As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Notes Issue has been entered into at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Notes Issue may or may not materialise. The completion of the Proposed Notes Issue is subject to market conditions and investors' interest. Investors, Shareholders and holders of securities of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
A further announcement in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue will be made by the Company should the subscription agreement in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue be entered into.
THE PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE
Introduction
The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of the Notes to institutional investors in Asia and Europe. The Notes will be issued under the US$2,000,000,000 Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme of the Company.
In connection with the Proposed Notes Issue, the Company will provide certain qualified institutional investors with recent corporate and financial information regarding the Group, which may not previously have been made public. The completion of the Proposed Notes Issue is subject to market conditions and investors' interest. Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited, DBS Bank Ltd. and United Overseas Bank Limited as the joint bookrunners are managing the Proposed Notes Issue. As at the date of this announcement, the principal amount, the interest rates, the payment date and certain other terms and conditions of the Proposed Notes Issue are yet to be finalised. Upon finalising the terms of the Notes, it is expected that the Company, Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited, DBS Bank Ltd. and United Overseas Bank Limited will enter into a subscription agreement in relation to the Proposed Notes Issue.
The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act. The Notes will be offered outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. None of the Notes will be offered to the public in Hong Kong nor will be initially placed to any connected persons of the Company.
Proposed Use of Net Proceeds
If the Notes are issued, the Group intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance of the Notes for the refinancing of existing borrowings, financing of potential acquisition and investment opportunities which the Group may pursue in the future as well as working capital requirements and the general corporate purposes of the Group.
Listing
Application will be made to the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the Notes on the Official List of the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained herein. Admission of the Notes to the Official List of the SGX-ST and listing of the Notes on the SGX-ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company, the Group or the Notes. No listing of the Notes has been, or will be, sought in Hong Kong.
GENERAL
As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Notes Issue has been entered into at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Notes Issue may or may not materialise. The completion of the Proposed Notes Issue is subject to market conditions and investors' interest. Investors, Shareholders and holders of securities of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
A further announcement in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue will be made by the Company should the subscription agreement in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue be entered into.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions have the following meanings:
|
"Company"
|
ESR Cayman Limited, a company incorporated in the
|
|
Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which
|
|
are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock
|
|
Code: 1821)
|
"Group"
|
the Company and its subsidiaries
|
"Notes"
|
the Singapore Dollar denominated fixed rate notes expected
|
|
to be issued by the Company under its US$2,000,000,000
|
|
Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme
|
"Proposed Notes Issue"
|
the proposed issue of the Notes by the Company
|
"Singapore Dollar"
|
Singapore dollars, the lawful currency of Singapore
|
"SGX-ST"
|
Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
|
"Shareholders"
|
holders of shares of the Company
|
"Stock Exchange"
|
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
|
"US$"
|
United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United
|
|
States of America
|
"U.S. Securities Act"
|
U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended
By order of the Board
ESR Cayman Limited
Jinchu Shen
Director
Hong Kong, 19 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Jinchu Shen, Mr. Stuart Gibson and Mr. Charles Alexander Portes as Executive Directors, Mr. Jeffrey David Perlman as the Chairman and Non-executive Director, Mr. Joseph Raymond Gagnon, Mr. Zhenhui Wang and Mr. Ho Jeong Lee as Non-executive Directors, Mr. Brett Harold Krause, The Right Honourable Sir Hugo George William Swire, KCMG, Mr. Simon James McDonald, Ms. Jingsheng Liu and Mr. Robin Tom Holdsworth as Independent Non-executive Directors.
Disclaimer
ESR Cayman Ltd. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 00:07:06 UTC
|
|
|08:11p
|HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES CELANESE CORPORATION (CE) INVESTORS WITH LOSSES TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud
|
GL
|08:10p
|HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, URGES OPERA LIMITED (OPRA) INVESTORS WITH LOSSES TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Application Deadline Approaching
|
GL
|08:09p
|AIR CANADA : jet lands safely in Toronto after losing a wheel
|
AQ
|08:09p
|FORD MOTOR : Boosts Compensation for New Chief Operating Officer
|
DJ
|08:09p
|HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES BLOOM ENERGY (BE) INVESTORS WHO SUFFERED SIGNIFICANT LOSSES TO CONTACT FIRM NOW : BE Admits Improper Accounting
|
GL
|08:08p
|HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES GRAND CANYON EDUCATION (LOPE) INVESTORS TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud
|
GL
|08:07p
|BALL AEROSPACE : -built Geostationary Air Quality Instrument Launches Successfully
|
PR
|08:07p
|HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, REMINDS GERON CORPORATION (GERN) INVESTORS WITH LOSSES TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Application Deadline Approaching
|
GL
|08:06p
|GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES : Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results and Full Year 2019 Results
|
AQ
|08:06p
|HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Investors Who Suffered 500K+ Losses to Contact Firm Now, Securities Fraud Case Filed
|
GL
|
|
|