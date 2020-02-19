ESR Cayman : S$225,000,000 FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2025

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ESR CAYMAN LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1821)

S$225,000,000 FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2025

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 19 February 2020 in relation to the proposed offering of Singapore Dollar denominated fixed rated notes.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 19 February 2020, the Company entered into a Subscription Agreement with Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited, DBS Bank Ltd. and United Overseas Bank Limited in connection with the issue of an aggregate principal a m o u n t o f S $ 225,000,000 5 . 10% f i x e d r a t e n o t e s d u e 2025 u n d e r t h e US$2,000,000,000 Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme.

The estimated net proceeds of the Notes Issue, after deduction of fees and commissions, will be approximately S$222 million. The Group intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance of the Notes for the refinancing of existing borrowings, financing of potential acquisition and investment opportunities which the Group may pursue in the future as well as working capital requirements and the general corporate purposes of the Group.