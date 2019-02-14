Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ESRB European Systemic Risk Board : Notification by Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) on three other systematically important institutions (O-SIIs)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 06:07am EST

Notification template for Article 131 CRD - Other Systemically Important Institutions (O-SII)

Please send this template to

Emailing this template to the above-mentioned addresses constitutes an official notification, no further official letter is required. In order to facilitate the work of the notified authorities, please send the notification template in a format that allows electronically copying the information.

1. Notifying national authority

1.1 Name of the notifying authority

Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority, FIN-FSA

2. Description of the measure

2.1 Concerned institution or group of institutions

Nordea Group 6SCPQ280AIY8EP3XFW53 OP-Group 7437003B5WFBOIEFY714

Municipality Finance Plc 529900HEKOENJHPNN480 The measures apply on a consolidated level.

The decision planned is conditional and presupposes that the competent authority of Sweden does not oppose the cross-border merger of Nordea Bank AB and Nordea Holding Oyj decided on by the shareholders' meeting of 15 March 2018. The FIN-FSA Board will take its final conditional decision on 29 June 2018 subsequent to the decision on Nordea's banking license.

2.2 Level of the buffer applied

2.0 %, 2.0 % and 0.5 % respectively.

2.3 Name of the EU ultimate parent institution

n.a.

2.4 Names of subsidiaries

Nordea Mortgage Bank, OP Corporate Bank, OP Mortgage Bank

3. Timing of the measure

3.1 Timing of the Decision

29 June 2018

3.2 Timing of the Publication

29 June 2018

Date of template version: 2016-03-01

1/3

3.3 Disclosure

FIN-FSA website

3.4 Timing of Application

1 January 2019

3.5 Phasing in

No

3.6 Review of the measure

2019

4. Reason for O-SII identification and activation of the O-SII buffer

4.1 Scores of concerned institution or group of institutions, as per EBA guidelines on the assessment of O-SIIs (Article 131.3)

Nordea Group, OP Group and Municipality Finance Plc.

Overall scores 75.19%, 9.86% and 3.23% respectively.

Category scores: Size 65.04%, 14.29% and 4.22%. Importance 69.75%, 14.48% and 1.47%. Complexity 93.19%, 2.52% and 1.34%. Interconnectedness 72.77%, 8.15% and 5.90%.

Please see enclosed Excel-file.

4.2 Methodology and indicators used for designation of the O-SII

(Article 131.3)

Please provide information on:

  • a. whether you followed the EBA guidelines on the assessment of O-SIIs Yes.

  • b. which threshold score has been set to identify O-SIIs

    A 2.75% threshold score has been applied. An institution is identified as an O-SII institution if the total scores as per EBA GL exceed the threshold of 2.75%.

  • c. which of the optional indicators have been used to justify supervisory assessment decisions, if any, and what are the scores

    Optional indicators were not used in the identification of O-SIIs. However, an optional indicator (based on assets to GDP ratio) was used in the calibration of O-SII buffers (see 4.4).

  • d. why these optional indicators are relevant for the Member State n.a.

  • e. why the bank is systemically important in terms of those particular optional indicators n.a.

  • f. whether relevant entities with relative total assets not in excess of 0.02% have been excluded from the identification process

    No, all entities are included.

  • g. names and scores of all relevant entities not excluded from the identification process (could be sent in a separate excel file, see 4.1)

    See O-SII excel file.

  • h. whether non-bank institutions have been included in the calculations All Finnish credit institutions and branches operating in Finland are included in the calculations.

2/3

4.3 Supervisory judgement

Not used.

4.4 Calibrating the O-SII buffer

After the identification of O-SIIs (see 4.2), additional capital requirements (O-SII buffers) are calibrated using the total scores as per EBA GL as well as an optional indicator which is defined as (institution's assets to GDP ratio) / (the maximum assets to GDP ratio within SSM area). As a result of the redomiciliation of Nordea, the size of the Finnish banking sector (with respect to real economy) is one of the largest in the EU. The optional indicator aims to reflect the potential cost of the bank's default for the real economy.

The adjusted total score used in the buffer calibration is defined as follows: Total score, adj. = 80% * Total score (EBA GL) + 20% * Optional indicator

Based on the adjusted total scores, the additional capital requirements for O-SIIs are determined according to the following linear scale:

OSII % < 2.75 => 0.0 % 2.75 <=O-SII %< 5.50 => 0.5 % 5.50<= O-SII % <8.25 => 1.0 % 8.25 <=O-SII%<11.00 => 1.5 % 11.00 <= O-SII % => 2.0 %

4.5 Effectiveness and proportionality of measure

The measure directly addresses the risk generated by the respective systemically important institutions. An additional capital requirement in the form of an O-SII buffer increases the resilience of the institutions. The current capital level of the institutions exceed that of the combined requirement. The O-SII buffer applies to the three largest credit institutions in the Finnish market.

5. Cross-border and cross-sector impact of the measure

5.1 Assessment of cross-border effects and the likely impact on the internal market

(Recommendation ESRB/2015/2)

The application of the O-SII buffers increases the capital requirements for the respective institutions between 0.5 and 2.0%. The impact of the additional requirements in terms of pricing of financial services is perceived as minor. Hence, domestic and cross-border market effects are seen as small.

5.2 Assessment of leakages and regulatory arbitrage within the notifying Member State

See above.

6. Combinations and interactions with other measures

3/3

6.1 Combinations between G-SII and O-SII buffers (Article 131.14)

A G-SII/B buffer of 1.0 % decided upon by Swedish authorities currently applies to Nordea Group. The FIN-FSA plans to conditionally decide upon a corresponding G-SII/B buffer on 29 June 2018.

6.2 Combinations with SRB buffers

(Article 131.14 + Article 133.5)

A FIN-FSA decision regarding the application of the systemic risk buffer is planned for 29 June 2018. According to this decision, a buffer rate of 3.0 % would apply to Nordea Group, a rate of 2.0 % to OP Group and a rate of 1.5 % to Municipality Finance Plc. The buffer will cover the total risk of the institutions.

To the extent this decision involves Nordea, the planned decision is conditional and presupposes that the competent authority of Sweden does not oppose the cross-border merger of Nordea Bank AB and Nordea Holding Oyj decided on by the shareholders' meeting of 15 March 2018. The FIN-FSA Board will take its final conditional decision on 29 June 2018 subsequent to the decision on Nordea's banking license.

6.3 O-SII requirement for a subsidiary (Article 131.8)

n.a.

6.4 Interaction with other measures

Capital conservation buffer introduced in Finland on 1 January 2015 without phasing in.

7. Miscellaneous

7.1 Contact person(s) at notifying authority

Peik Granlund +358-9-183 5236,peik.granlund@fiva.fi

7.2 Any other relevant information

n.a.

4/3

Disclaimer

ESRB - European Systemic Risk Board published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 11:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:38aIndonesia, Australia to sign trade deal in March - trade minister
RE
06:37aZEW CENTRE FOR EUROPEAN ECONOMIC RESEARCH : Approved EU Emission Trading Reforms Drive up CO2 Prices
PU
06:32aBombardier beats earnings forecasts as jet sales rise, costs fall
RE
06:32aNo-deal Brexit would hit 'small number' of Irish ratings - S&P Global
RE
06:32aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR TRAD : Commission welcomes European Parliament's support for investment screening framework
PU
06:30aChina to cut private firms' financing costs, improve access to funds - Xinhua
RE
06:27aCOSMO OIL : Announcement on Changes in General Managers (Effective from April 1, 2019)
PU
06:27aCOSMO OIL : Announcement on Changes in the Board of Directors (Effective from April 1, 2019)
PU
06:17aEUROPA KOMMISSIONEN REPR&Aelig;SENTATION I DANMA : Spørgsmål og svar om den europæiske arbejdsmarkedsmyndighed
PU
06:14aSouth Africa's NUM union warns ANC over Eskom split plan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : sees progress as revenue beats guidance
2DANONE : Nestle's overhaul starts to pay off as growth accelerates
3NESTLÉ : NESTLE : Nestlé reports full-year results for 2018
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : CREDIT SUISSE : Posts First Annual Profit in Four Years
5RENAULT : RENAULT : 2018 Profit Slumped; Maintains Dividend

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.